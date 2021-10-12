CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama to campaign with McAuliffe in Virginia governor's race

By Associated Press News
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to Richmond this month to campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the competitive race for Virginia governor.

McAuliffe is running against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin as he seeks a second, nonconsecutive term in office. Youngkin is a former private equity executive and first-time political candidate.

McAuliffe’s campaign said in a news release that the two would appear together in Richmond on Oct. 23.

Details about the event are forthcoming. Obama also visited Richmond for a rally with Democrat Ralph Northam during the 2017 gubernatorial race.

Bumpy McGurk
8d ago

Just to make it clear, you were NOT invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Bash in Predominantly White Martha's Vineyard, were you? Only the Ruling Class with their TRUE Privilege. The Servants were the only ones masked.

