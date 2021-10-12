Bill Mutz says Lakeland mayoral challenger Saga Stevin feigned Grady Judd endorsement
Incumbent Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz has accused his challenger of trying to trick voters into thinking she was endorsed by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. A mailer sent out earlier this month by mayoral challenger Saga Stevin‘s campaign shows Stevin in a photograph with Judd. That photo is flanked by one of her with former Mayor Howard Wiggs and one of her with County Commissioner Neil Combee.floridapolitics.com
