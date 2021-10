Depression and anxiety in pregnant women may be connected to the type of delivery they have, new research suggests. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders have already been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes like low birth weight and preterm birth. And now, a new Michigan Medicine study finds that they may also be linked to significantly higher rates of first time cesarean deliveries among women who were otherwise at low risk of having one.

