Lane Kiffin addresses issues on defensive side of the football
Are there any quick fixes for an Ole Miss defense that allowed 51 points and almost 700 yards of total offense in a victory over Arkansas last Saturday?. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin provided some insight as his 13th-ranked Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) prepare to battle Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) this Saturday in Knoxville. Kiffin has not been shy about expressing his displeasure with performance on that side of the football.247sports.com
Comments / 0