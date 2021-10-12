Video Blog: Plane crash in Santee leaves Yuma doctor dead

National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive soon

SANTEE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - A resident of the Santee neighborhood devastated by Monday's airplane crash reached out to FOX5 with exclusive footage .

This surveillance camera recording shows the exact moment the small plane nose dives before heading straight into the houses below.

According to NBC7 , a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator is scheduled to evaluate the scene Tuesday.

The crash ultimately claimed the lives of two: the pilot, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Cardiologist Dr. Sugata Das, and a United Postal Service driver.

Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in Kearny Mesa also released an audio recording of Air Traffic Control's conversation with Dr. Das.

It reveals a controller telling the doctor he's flying too low.

“Low altitude alert, climb immediately, climb the airplane,” the controller told Das.

The controller repeatedly urges the plane to climb to 5,000 feet, and when it remains at 1,500 feet warns: “You appear to be descending again, sir.”

