CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout

By Keith Pompey
inquirer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons’ holdout technically lasted 14 days, one week less than Doc Rivers’ hiatus from the Los Angeles Clippers in 1991. While the circumstances were different, Rivers, now the 76ers coach, knows what it’s like to rejoin a team after taking a stand. Back then, Rivers wanted to renegotiate his...

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Ben Simmons drama proves Jimmy Butler was right

Before Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat, he was teammates with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers. On paper, the team was extremely talented. They were probably good enough to go all the way in the Eastern Conference. In fact, they were one Kawhi Leonard bounce from advancing to the Conference Finals, and likely the NBA Finals after that.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Ben Simmons
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
AllClippers

Doc Rivers Reveals How Ben Simmons Finally Addressed His Teammates

After months of being unreachable by anybody in the Philadelphia 76ers organization, Ben Simmons has finally rejoined his team at practice. Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia inquirer reported the news that Simmons had returned to practice, and also what Doc Rivers revealed about how Simmons addressed his teammates. According to...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Allen Iverson Has A Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons recently ended his holdout, but questions remain about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. While there’s so much uncertainty surrounding his situation, it appears former 76ers star Allen Iverson wants to see the All-Star point guard remain in the City of Brotherly Love. On Saturday, Iverson posted an...
NBA
eopsports.com

Ben Simmons Press Conference Stream

Ben is set to take center stage. Talking for the first time since Game 7 vs the Atlanta Hawks. Check out the press conference here at noon.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Sixers#The Wells Fargo Center#Covid
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Doc Rivers explains why he kicked Ben Simmons out of practice

Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice on Tuesday by Doc Rivers, and the reason the Philadelphia 76ers head coach made the decision is not a huge surprise. The 76ers announced on Tuesday that Simmons has been suspended for Wednesday’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans due to “conduct detrimental to the team.” Reports quickly emerged that the disciplinary action came after Rivers threw Simmons out of practice. Rivers later told the media that he felt Simmons had become a distraction.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Doc Rivers Says 76ers Still Want Ben Simmons Back; Rich Paul Talks Have 'Gone Well'

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reiterated his hope for Ben Simmons to return to the fold amid his ongoing standoff with the team this offseason. Rivers told reporters Monday that "our position hasn't changed at all" with regard to the three-time All-Star. He added that he has engaged in productive discussions with Rich Paul, Simmons' agent:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Seth Curry on Ben Simmons Rumors: 'He’s a Grown Man, and He Can Do Whatever He Wants'

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry doesn't need an explanation from teammate Ben Simmons regarding the star's holdout. "I know his reasoning and what he wants to happen," Curry said Wednesday. "I'll be able to see from when he steps on the floor where his head is at. I don't feel like he needs to explain anything to me. He's a grown man, and he can do whatever he wants."
NBA
Bleacher Report

Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers Discuss 76ers' Locker Room If Ben Simmons Returns to Team

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid urged teammate Ben Simmons to "buy in" amid his unexpected return to the franchise ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center, the Sixers' home arena, Monday night to restart COVID-19 testing after being away from the team while awaiting a trade that hasn't materialized.
NBA
CBS Philly

‘Get Him Out Of Here’: Sixers Fans React To Ben Simmons Showing Back Up To Philadelphia After Holdout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looks like Ben Simmons is ready to play nice with the Sixers. The All-Star guard is reportedly in Philadelphia, ready to join the team. Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 12, 2021 But Simmons’ arrival was apparently a big surprise to the team. Sources tell Eyewitness News, the Sixers didn’t even know he was back in Philly until Monday night when he showed up for a COVID test. Fans at Monday’s preseason game had no problem speaking their mind about...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Ben Simmons Grappling with 'Financial Significance' of 76ers Holdout

Ben Simmons might be reconsidering his holdout. According to Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice, "the financial significance of holding out is starting to take hold in Simmons' camp" after he was fined "roughly $360,000" for skipping Monday's preseason matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors. Per that report: "Simmons' representation had another...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Latest Intel On Ben Simmons’ Holdout As Regular Season Draws Near

Hey, what do you know? Another story about the ongoing situation with the Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons!. Since losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals back in June, the Sixers have been looking to move 3x All-Star Ben Simmons because of his inability to be a factor offensively. The 25-year-old averaged just 14.3 points per game this season and his numbers declined in the postseason, as he averaged just 11.0 points per game in 12 games.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy