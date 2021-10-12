CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Isolated pm storms through the work week, mainly dry this weekend

By Eric Stone
FOX 4 WFTX
 8 days ago
FORECAST:

Wednesday will start out much like Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will be hot and humid this afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and storms mainly south of the Caloosahatchee River. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

It will be slightly drier Thursday with the main focus for pm showers and storms in our southern communities. Moisture will move to our south Friday giving us a mainly dry day, but it looks like this weekend will be dry and hot. Lows heading into the weekend will be in the low to mid 70s with highs in the low 90s.

A weak cold front is scheduled to pass through Southwest Florida Monday which will provide a better chance of showers and storms. Highs won't be much cooler, rising into the upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

NHC is monitoring a tropical disturbance near Hispaniola that has a LOW chance for development and will not be an issue for our weather in the future. No other tropical development is expected in the near future.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

