I don't think it's possible for us, as a society, to over-celebrate or over-recognize our teachers - I say, the more we can do them, the better. While I'm sure that teachers really do appreciate any and all heartfelt words, and cards, and honors, and certificates, and plaques, and the like - sometimes what people really want is some free stuff. I don't believe that the old saying "the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach" is just for men - I'm pretty sure the best way to anyone's heart is through their stomach. This week, McDonald's is testing that theory by offering a FREE breakfast to any and all teachers.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO