Yellowstone's Latest Trailer Focused On Jimmy's Fate, And Kevin Costner Shared A Very Ominous Warning
Similar to how The Walking Dead handled its promotional campaign surrounding Jeffrey Dean Morgan's introduction as Negan, Yellowstone is the rare TV series that has to advertise its new season with absolutely zero new footage from the majority of its main cast. Thanks to the cliffhanger buffet that was offered up in the Season 3 finale, fans are largely unsure of what'll happen to John, Kayce, Beth and Jimmy, but the latest Season 4 trailer put a bit more focus on Jefferson White's rodeo-loving cowboy than usual. But regardless of whether it seemed like good or bad news, Kevin Costner followed it up with a trademark ominous comment that makes it sound like Jimmy is damned either way.www.cinemablend.com
