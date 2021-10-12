Yellowstone's Latest Trailer Focused On Jimmy's Fate, And Kevin Costner Shared A Very Ominous Warning

We are now just weeks away from the glorious return of one of our favorite shows — the Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone.”. With the premiere date now a short ways away, fans of “Yellowstone” are trying to get in their last theories and guesses on what might happen in season four. With the show on hiatus, “Yellowstone” fans turned to the internet to get the modern western drama fix. Social media is popping with fans of the show speculating on how the new season will play out. Internet forum sites like Reddit have entire message boards dedicated to nothing but “Yellowstone” talk. Though we are getting closer by the day to the show’s return, fans are burning up the time by discussing their favorite show.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO