Disney On Ice returns to KeyBank Center January 2022

Disney On Ice will return to Buffalo's KeyBank Center and present "Let’s Celebrate," in January 2022.

You'll be able to see more than 50 of your favorite Disney characters in the show from January 27 to January 30. Tickets will go on sale to the general public October 19 and on sale to Disney On Ice Preferred Customers October 12. You can sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer here and get access to the pre-sale offer code. Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the KeyBank Center box office.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

"The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set. With over 30 melodious masterpieces such as “Let It Go!,” “You’ve Got A Friend in Me” and “Hakuna Matata,” Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate is the ultimate Disney fan experience," a release says.

Feld Entertainment said it "is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines." You can find the KeyBank Center health and safety guidelines here .