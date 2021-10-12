CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dallas Goedert might miss Eagles game vs. Tampa Bay

By Eliot Shorr-Parks
94 WIP Sports Radio
94 WIP Sports Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lhltj_0cOtbt4W00

The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19list on Tuesday, meaning they could be without one of their best offensive players on Thursday night in their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Goedert, who is vaccinated, must have two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to return to action. While it is possible that happens before Thursday, it seems unlikely.

Goedert has been one of the team’s best options on offense this season, pulling in 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

With Goedert out the Eagles will count on veteran tight end Zach Ertz much more, a role he is certainly used to after being the No. 1 option on the team for the last few seasons. It is also likely that third-string tight end Jack Stoll will see an increased role, and that tight end Noah Togiai could be elevated to the roster for Thursday night’s game.

You can reach Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him at esp@94wip.com!

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Eliotshorrparks#Esp 94wip Com
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert placed on COVID reserve list

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a messy win over the Carolina Panthers and will be thrown straight back into the deep end on Thursday when they face the reigning Super Bowl Champions. Unfortunately, they will be doing so without Dallas Goedert. The SDSU product has been placed on...
NFL
tigernet.com

Former Clemson WR signs with new NFL team

Former Clemson receiver Deon Cain has found his way back onto an NFL roster. Cain was announced as signing with the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cain was last on a roster with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year before getting waived after going on the injured reserve (head).
NFL
94 WIP Sports Radio

94 WIP Sports Radio

Philadelphia, PA
532
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Philadelphia, including Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/94wip

Comments / 0

Community Policy