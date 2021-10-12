Dallas Goedert might miss Eagles game vs. Tampa Bay

The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19list on Tuesday, meaning they could be without one of their best offensive players on Thursday night in their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Goedert, who is vaccinated, must have two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart to return to action. While it is possible that happens before Thursday, it seems unlikely.

Goedert has been one of the team’s best options on offense this season, pulling in 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns in five games.

With Goedert out the Eagles will count on veteran tight end Zach Ertz much more, a role he is certainly used to after being the No. 1 option on the team for the last few seasons. It is also likely that third-string tight end Jack Stoll will see an increased role, and that tight end Noah Togiai could be elevated to the roster for Thursday night’s game.

