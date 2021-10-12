CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muleskinner Adviser Receives National Award

Julie Lewis, assistant instructor of digital media production and faculty adviser for the University of Central Missouri’s student-led newspaper, the Muleskinner, is being recognized as one of the College Media Association's 2021 Best Media Advisers in the nation. Lewis was one of three Honor Roll Advisers recognized from four-year institutions....

