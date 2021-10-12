Muleskinner Adviser Receives National Award

Quality students are the beginning of quality citizens. Each year schools across the nation are invited to select a Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen. At Dupree School, all staff members are presented with a list of all the seniors at their school and are then each requested to select two seniors that each feels meet the following qualifications of: Dependability (truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality), Service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others), Leadership (personality, self-control, and the ability to assume responsibility), and Patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school., community and nation). From the names submitted, the senior with the most votes is given the honor and represents the school and the local chapter at the state competition.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO