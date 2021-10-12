Alexandra Burke looks smitten with West Ham goalie Darren Randolph as she shares snaps from their romantic weekend in the countryside

Alexandra Burke looked smitten with her new beau, West Ham goal keeper, Darren Randolph in a series of snaps on Tuesday.

The Bad Boys singer, 33, looked happily loved up as she shared a slew of photographs from a staycation in the countryside.

The singer captioned the images: 'A little photo-dump from a beautiful, wholesome weekend....' followed by a smiley face and love heart emoji.

Alexandra and Darren, 34, are rumoured to have been dating since May, and were all smiles as they enjoyed a sweet weekend retreat.

While Alexandra did not disclose where the couple had stayed, she revealed they had enjoyed activities such as going out horseback riding and enjoying intimate meals together.

The new romance comes just months after revealing that she had split from Irish footballer Angus McDonald - who she had been dating for 15 months.

A source previously told The Sun that Alexandra was initially reluctant to date another footballer after Angus but so far 'things are going really well' between the new couple.

'It's early days and Alexandra has deliberately taken things incredibly slowly,' the insider revealed.

'They've had a series of dates but not been able to meet up as much as they would have wanted due to her hectic work schedule and the Covid restrictions'.

The source continued: 'Darren is the sweetest, most down-to-earth guy — and incredibly charming.'

'Things are going really well. They're super-happy seeing each other when they can, and she's now helping him redecorate his mansion.'

'She's making his bachelor pad more homely and adding a much-needed feminine touch.'

It was recently reported that Alexandra had been helping the athlete decorate his home and is said to have hired a chef to cook them a meal for his 34th birthday.

Alexandra found fame after she won The X Factor back in 2008, and went on to achieve three UK number one singles.