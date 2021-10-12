CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan Stands Behind NBA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Protocol: “I’m A Firm Believer In Science”

By Bruce Goodwin II
 8 days ago

Source: John Atashian / Getty

A s some NBA players are still on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine , the GOAT has come out in support of it.

Michael Jordan spoke to Craig Melvin on NBC’s “TODAY” to get not only his predictions on the league’s upcoming season but also the importance of staying healthy– which is especially important with the two rigorous seasons professional players just endured.

After bringing up health, Melvin was prompted to ask Jordan if he’s concerned about the NBA’s COVID vaccine protocols.

“Not at all. Not at all. I am in total in unison with the league. And I think everybody has been speaking about the vaccinations,” Jordan responded.” And, you know, I’m a firm believer in science, and I’m going to stick with that, and hopefully, everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules. I think once everybody buys in, we’re going the be fine.”

Aside from Kareem Abdul Jabbar –who’s been advocating for NBA players to get the jab– most players remain mum interfering with someone else’s healthcare decisions. LeBron James even admitted that he only got the shot after doing his own research but refuses to comment on others doing the same.

This isn’t the first time Jordan’s put his fame behind healthcare as he opened two medical clinics in his home state of North Carolina to help provide health care to those in the Charlotte area who need it most but can’t afford it. His two clinics alone have reportedly administered over 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Jordan’s also got plans to open two more facilities in early 2022 after pouring $10 million of his own money into the first pair. Salute.

