Jimmie Allen Brings 'Mulan' To Life On This Week's Episode Of DWTS

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

Jimmie Allen continues to sweep viewers away as he competes on Dancing With The Stars . With Week 4 airing its episode on Monday (October 11) and showcasing Disney tracks, the country singer continues to mark himself as one to watch out for this during the show's 30th season.

He and his partner, Emma Slater , danced the Paso Doble to the Mulan soundtrack's "I'll Make a Man Out of You." Allen sang along to the track while he and Slater danced around each other, both wearing outfits from the show.

Both Allen and Slater delivered a stunning performance, Allen solidifying himself as a top contender for this season of Dancing With The Stars . Taking home a score of 30/40, Allen and Slater eventually going on to win two bonus points during the Mickey Mouse Dance Challenge. See them dance the full Paso Doble below.

Allen has been a favorite to watch this season of the show, and the country singer honored Britney Spears last week as he danced to her song "Outrageous" off her third studio record, In The Zone . Last week saw them earning a score of 20/30, which helped the pair from being eliminated. Allen also revealed during last week's Spears episode that he has attended eight of the pop titan's concerts.

On Week 2 , Allen and Slater danced to the country singer's own track, "Make Me Want To." The duo scored a 27, which brought them back from their low score on the first week of the season. Since then, Allen and Slater have been taking the show by storm.