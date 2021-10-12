CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving won't play or practice with Nets until he can be a 'full participant'

 8 days ago
BROOKLYN (Oct. 12, 2021) – The following statement has been released by General Manager Sean Marks:

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.”

