British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a special session of tributes in the House of Commons on Monday to David Amess a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall.A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder.The death of Amess, a popular legislator who had served in Parliament for almost 40 years, has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death by a far-right extremist.The House of...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO