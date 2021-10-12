CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Robert Saleh points to Bills QB Josh Allen when asked about rookie growing pains with Zach Wilson

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets entered the 2021 season with a new quarterback and new head coach, but they enter their Week 6 bye in a familiar position: tied for last place in the AFC East. Part of the issue to that 1-4 start to the season has been the up-and-down play from No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. The young quarterback's inconsistency was on display in London during New York's Week 5 loss to the Falcons where he completed just 59.3% of his passes for 192 yards and an interception.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Josh Allen’s girlfriend had so much to celebrate during Bills’ win

The WAGs of the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a blowout of their own during Sunday’s 40-0 beatdown on the Houston Texans. Quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams arrived at Highmark Stadium in a swanky party bus with fellow Buffalo WAGs Shae Spady, Hillary Trubisky, Meghan Hughes and Meg DiMarco before kickoff. The former cheerleader shared photos to her Instagram story throughout the day, documenting the group’s luxe game-day itinerary, popping champagne, and sporting custom-made Bills jackets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Wins battle of superstar QBs

Allen completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 315 yards and three touchdowns, adding 59 rushing yards and another score on 11 carries in Sunday's 38-20 rout of the Chiefs. Allen won the battle of young phenom quarterbacks over Patrick Mahomes, and a lightning storm delay at halftime couldn't derail his monster performance. The gunslinger's 12.1 yards-per-attempt set a new high for any quarterback this season. After a slow start to the season, Allen has begun to perform at an MVP level over the past few weeks. He will look to keep the momentum rolling in a road matchup against the Titans next Monday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Bills QB Josh Allen gets blunt about colossal showdown with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

The meeting between the 3-1 Buffalo Bills and the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday is going to be must-watch football. It’s almost like a playoff game masquerading as a regular-season contest, with the Bills and the Chiefs expected to make the postseason. There should be massive attention for that game for that reason plus the fact that both teams have elite quarterbacks in Josh Allen for the Bills and Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Takes step back

Wilson completed 19 of 32 passes for 192 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's loss to the Falcons. Wilson suffered through a horrific first half in which he mustered only 42 passing yards and threw an interception. He improved in the second half, leading the Jets' offense to two touchdowns and a field goal. However, the drives were capped by a running back on each occasion, which left Wilson without a touchdown for the third time in five games this season. The Jets will head into their bye in Week 6 and will return to action in Week 7 against New England.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets coach Robert Saleh believes Zach Wilson will get better with experience

Video of Zach Wilson’s first five games of his NFL career won’t be sent to Canton anytime soon. Wilson has looked overmatched, as most rookie quarterbacks do in the NFL. But Robert Saleh remains confident that with time on the job, Wilson will become the quarterback the Jets believe he can be. Saleh compared the start of Wilson’s career to Josh Allen’s.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#The Jets#American Football#Byu#Mvp
Yardbarker

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson named Rookie of the Week

Zach Wilson must be feeling downright bubbly after guiding the New York Jets to a come-from-behind victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon. He now has the award to prove it. Wilson has been named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 4 action, an award...
NFL
Buffalo News

Augmented reality technology brings Bills QB Josh Allen into your living room

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is about to be alongside fans at all kinds of tailgates. Well, sort of. “They pull out their phone and they could pop me out and I'm right there in their living room,” Allen said. “I'm tailgating with them, coaching up recipes.”. Bills fans can rest...
NFL
USA Today

What about Zach Wilson's best performance yet impressed Robert Saleh the most?

Zach Wilson’s first win as an NFL quarterback featured some truly impressive passes. A 54-yard strike to Keelan Cole in the third quarter set the Jets up for the team’s first lead of the 2021 season. Wilson later scrambled out of the pocket and launched a perfectly-timed ball to Corey Davis in the endzone for a 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. That gave the Jets a 24-17 lead. Wilson finished Week 4’s win over the Titans with a career-high 61.76 completion percentage, 297 passing yards, 8.59 yards per completion and a 97.3 quarterback rating.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets HC Robert Saleh addresses Marcus Maye’s legal situation

Marcus Maye is in some hot water from a legal standpoint. The Jets safety was apparently arrested back in February for DUI and faces multiple charges. Maye allegedly crashed into the back of another vehicle while traveling on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Feb. 22 and then departed the crash shite.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Lost in London: Zach Wilson struggles to execute the routine | NY Jets Film

Well, it was fun while it lasted. The high-flying, off-schedule plays Zach Wilson executed last week in the New York Jets‘ 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans forced an entire fanbase to raise up full of hope. Why not? This fresh-faced NFL that allows offensive players the run of the...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen: "We Gotta Be On Point"

Bills QB Josh Allen meets with the media following Wednesday's practice at One Bills Drive. Topics Include: Facing the Kansas City Chiefs who have won the AFC Championship two straight years, taking a "one-game-at-a-time" approach, and facing the Chiefs on the road in a hostile environment.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Zach Wilson is a Big Problem for Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in London on Sunday morning. Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, and he has played like a spectacularly talented rookie through the Jets first four games. He leads the NFL in...
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen helps raise $100K for Firebaugh High with throwback hoodie sale

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has helped raise thousands of dollars for his former high school during a sale of exclusive throwback Firebaugh High School hoodies. Demand for the hoodies skyrocketed Sunday after Allen, a graduate of Firebaugh High, was spotted wearing one of the throwback school-themed hoodies before the Bills […]
NFL
New York Post

Zach Wilson highlights unlike anything Jets teammate had ever seen

Keelan Cole had never before seen anything like what Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson pulled off Sunday, at least not from a teammate. In terms of bars to clear, Cole’s praise of Wilson is probably closer to lifting a foot over the low bar. After all, the Jets wideout played four seasons in Jacksonville, catching passes from the likes of Blake Bortles, Chad Henne and Gardner Minshew.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy