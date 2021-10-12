USDA data seen as market-negative for corn and soybeans

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 115.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct. 19) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 115.4 77.3 18.6 7.6 12.3 27.1 2.9 3.6 Crop, as of same date 130.6 87.2 22.0 8.2 11.4 24.8 2.6 3.3 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 43.3 27.5 7.8 1.5 7.6 0.7 1.6 2.1 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.2 28.8 8.2 1.6 7.1 0.7 1.4 1.8 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 16.3 million hectares compared to 17.5 million hectares on Oct. 19, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
Comments / 0