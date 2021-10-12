CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA data seen as market-negative for corn and soybeans

By Mike McGinnis
Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

The U.S. corn, soybean yields and production estimates jump slightly, as the trade expected. As a result, the corn, soybean markets dropped, following today’s release of the USDA Supply/Demand and WASDE Reports. At the close, the Dec. corn futures finished 10 1/2¢ lower at $5.22 1/2. March futures ended 10...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday to trade near the previous session's one-week top, as rising edible oil demand underpinned the market. Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Tuesday, as tightening global supplies supported prices. "There is more...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China agriculture ministry expects pig prices to continue to fall

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's pig prices may continue to fall after the Lunar New Year next year if production is not substantially reduced, causing heavy losses in pig farming, said an official at China's agriculture ministry. China's pig surplus situation will continue for some time, said Kong Liang,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil fell 18% in September from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins limited demand. The world's top buyer of soybeans brought in 5.936 million tonnes of the oilseed from Brazil last month, down from 7.25...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

To reduce costs of beef, US ranchers build own meat plants

Nebraska rancher Rusty Kemp has complained for years about the low prices paid for his cattle, even as the cost of beef at groceries continued to rise. This issue has been blamed on the consolidation of the beef industry, which started in the 1970s, which resulted in four companies, Cargill, JBS, Tyson Foods and National Beef Packing, accounting for over 80 percent of U.S. beef processing.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct. 19

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 115.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct. 19) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 115.4 77.3 18.6 7.6 12.3 27.1 2.9 3.6 Crop, as of same date 130.6 87.2 22.0 8.2 11.4 24.8 2.6 3.3 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 43.3 27.5 7.8 1.5 7.6 0.7 1.6 2.1 hectares Harvested area, as of 45.2 28.8 8.2 1.6 7.1 0.7 1.4 1.8 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 16.3 million hectares compared to 17.5 million hectares on Oct. 19, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Marrow)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat futures climb on strong global demand

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures hit a two-week high on Wednesday and soybean and wheat futures also advanced, supported by brisk global demand, firm cash markets and slow-moving harvests in some production zones. Record highs for palm oil futures lent support to oilseed futures, including soybeans and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 4-5 cents, soy up 9-10 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Recent flurry of activity on export market, tight global balance sheet, supportive to wheat futures. * Front-month MGEX spring wheat contract hit its highest since July 2012 during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-3/4 cents at $7.41-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/2 cents to $7.50-3/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was 5 cents higher at $9.79-1/4. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn firming on expectations of strong ethanol production due to soaring prices for crude oil. * Benchmark CBOT December corn rose above its 20-day moving average during overnight trading. The contract hit resistance at its 50-day moving average. * CBOT December corn last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.34-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen higher for fifth session in a row, with strong export demand in focus. * Benchmark CBOT November soybeans hit resistance at Tuesday's high of $12.39-1/4 a bushel overnight. * November soybeans were last 9-1/2 cents higher at $12.37-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Corn, Soybean Yields Better Than Expected

Much of the growing season was so dry it was being compared to the drought of 1988, a bad year for farmers in the Midwest. But as August turned into September, things took a turn for the better.
AGRICULTURE
kciiradio.com

Iowa Corn, Soybean Harvest Week Ahead of Average

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig comments on this week’s Crop Progress and Condition report that warmer than average conditions continued last week, while portions of northern Iowa experienced the first sub-freezing temperatures of the season. The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service states that despite measurable precipitation across the state...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures decline on technical selling, export worries

CHICAGO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures fell on Wednesday on technical selling and fears that falling Chinese hog prices point to slowing export demand for U.S. pork, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled down 1.375 cents at 76.025 cents per pound, after dipping...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Egypt 2021/22 wheat imports seen at 12.4 mln tonnes -USDA attache

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Cairo:. "FAS Cairo (Post) forecasts Egypt's wheat imports in marketing year (MY) 2021/22 (July – June) at 12.4 MMT (million metric tons), up from the previous marketing year estimate due to higher consumption driven by population growth. Egypt's wheat production in MY 2021/22 is also up from the previous marketing year. Egypt's corn production expanded significantly in response to high prices, while rice production fell sharply as the government enforced restrictions on its planted area. Consequently, corn imports are forecast lower, while rice imports are expected up to offset the production shortfall."
WORLD
kiwaradio.com

Soybean Harvest Nearing Completion; Corn Harvest Almost Half Done

Statewide Iowa — Harvest continues in the Hawkeye State. The weekly crop report from the USDA tells us the soybean harvest is nearing completion on a statewide basis and farmers have a good start harvesting corn. The crop report says that despite measurable precipitation across Iowa, harvest continued as farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits two-week high on global supply concerns

CANBERRA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday to their highest level in two weeks as concerns over global supplies underpinned the market. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.3% at $7.51-3/4 a bushel by 0105 GMT, near the session high of $7.53 a bushel - the highest since Oct. 7. Wheat closed up 1.8% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
FOX8 News

Buying bacon or ham? Pork prices rising as labor shortage continues

(WGHP) — Pork prices have risen as the US pork processing industry continues to face labor shortage problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Processing plants have to put in more labor to produce deboned pork products than bone-in pork products, which means the prices for deboned are […]
AGRICULTURE
WOOD TV8

USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry

Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst is surprised that grain prices are not retreating

Harvest continues to advance. It’s a perfect harvest, so far, for most fall crops. Almost every crop is ahead of normal harvest progress due to the warm fall (except sugar beets), which usually leads to smaller harvest losses. To make things more bearish, yields have been better than expected for most producers, including the drought-ravaged northwest Corn Belt. So, as production estimates continue to improve, it’s quite a surprise that prices aren’t retreating.
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

USDA shares plan to reduce Salmonella illnesses

WASHINGTON – The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) of the US Department of Agriculture announced on Oct. 19 that it is starting a new effort to reduce Salmonella illnesses associated with poultry products. The agency is gathering information to support its future action as it tries to move toward...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Flat, Soybeans Shooting Up

Corn is flat at midday after a mixed Tuesday morning; soybeans are 9 to 11 cents higher and wheat is 1 to 7 cents higher. Corn trade found light follow-through buying Tuesday morning, taking December to $5.37, 30 cents higher than the post-October WASDE low printed last Wednesday. But at midday, we are back to unchanged. Outside markets have stocks higher, crude higher and the dollar lower. The sell-the-rumor, buy-the-fact market action since the WASDE last Tuesday may not continue to support a bounce-back rally, considering the corn carryover was higher and we remain in the middle of harvest.
AGRICULTURE

