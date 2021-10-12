CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Trust Your Ability To Heal And Thrive After A Significant Loss?

By Nyanda Sam-King, MSW
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA clinical social worker offers advice on how to better process grief at your own pace. Grief. It’s a painful and complex emotional process that everyone goes through but experiences differently. Defined as “a natural response to loss,” oftentimes when we think of grief, we connect it to the way in which we deal with death. However, we can grieve the loss of jobs, relationships, and routines as well. Today, many people worldwide are grieving the devastation dealt by the COVID-19 virus. As the world slowly returns to some sense of normalcy and paints the picture that things are fine, it is important to remember that it’s okay to still be processing your grief even if it feels as though you’re supposed to be “over it.”

