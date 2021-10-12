CSUF’s gender-affirming closet helps students express their identity

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNational Coming Out Week is Oct. 11–14, and at Cal State Fullerton, the LGBT Queer Resource Center has lots of events planned, including a Rainbow Flag Raising, a student art exhibit called “Love and Resistance,” a resource fair and a drag show. But the resource center affirms and supports LGBTQ+ students year-round with a variety of programs, and most recently by opening the Gender-Affirming Closet.

