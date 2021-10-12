CSUF’s gender-affirming closet helps students express their identity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A national plasma donation company has agreed not to bar people from donating based on their gender identity after being sued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. “CSL Plasma reaffirms its commitment of non-discrimination against persons based on their gender or gender identity,” a consent agreement signed by both sides of the lawsuit states. The lawsuit alleged the donation center unlawfully denied a transgender woman and non-binary person from donating because of their respective gender identities. CSL agreed to reviews its policies and modify them if necessary, as well as train its staff members in Minnesota on “LGBTQ+ equity.” “This agreement is yet another example that discrimination against transgender and non-binary Minnesotans is illegal and not in alignment with the values of our state,” DHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in a statement. More On WCCO.com: Investigation Underway After Body Found In Bloomington As Many As Half A Million Shipping Containers Could Be Waiting Off Ports Of LA, Long Beach 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out 'We Have Folks Working 100-Hour Workweeks': Minnesota's Long-Term Care Facilities Reach Critically Low Staffing

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO