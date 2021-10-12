CSUF’s gender-affirming closet helps students express their identity
National Coming Out Week is Oct. 11–14, and at Cal State Fullerton, the LGBT Queer Resource Center has lots of events planned, including a Rainbow Flag Raising, a student art exhibit called “Love and Resistance,” a resource fair and a drag show. But the resource center affirms and supports LGBTQ+ students year-round with a variety of programs, and most recently by opening the Gender-Affirming Closet.www.ocregister.com
