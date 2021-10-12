CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Stop the poison, UK’s Frost tells EU over post-Brexit deal

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) – British Brexit minister David Frost made an impassioned plea to the European Union on Tuesday to allow for “significant change” to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, saying only that could draw the poison from their relations. A day before the EU is expected to present...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Poland rule-of-law row to dominate EU summit

An explosive EU row with Poland over its rejection of some of the bloc's laws is set to overshadow a two-day summit of European Union leaders starting Thursday, officials said. The issue will eclipse the original theme for the Brussels gathering: examining how Europe can cope with the global energy crunch while sticking by ambitious green policies it will brandish at the COP26 climate summit in two weeks' time. EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity said the rule-of-law issue is so "fundamental" that battle lines being drawn around it have the potential to split the 27-nation bloc. The high stakes involved were on display earlier this week when EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki duelled fiercely at a podium in the European Parliament.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK, New Zealand approve trade deal; hope it opens more doors

Britain agreed to a trade deal with New Zealand on Wednesday, eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods as the U.K. seeks to expand economic links around the world following its exit from the European Union The deal was cemented in a conference call between U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern after 16â¯months of talks by negotiators. Although trade with New Zealand accounts for only 0.2% of the U.K.'s trade, Britain hopes it will help open the door toward membership in the trans-Pacific trade partnership.The partnership, which includes Japan, Canada, and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid cases are rising again. Has Boris Johnson learnt from his mistakes?

To say that Boris Johnson has enough on his plate after his brief holiday in Spain is an understatement. He’s trying to set out a convincing “net zero” strategy, while putting pressure on foot-dragging nations to make detailed commitments at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, which is only 12 days away.There are also real tensions to be resolved between him and Rishi Sunak ahead of next week’s Budget and government-wide spending review. Daily updates on the supply chain issues threatening the post-pandemic economic bounce-back. The unwanted, unexpected and painful task of speaking for the nation after the murder of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
David Frost
Person
Boris Johnson
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
wsau.com

UK’s Kwarteng confident that inflation will be contained

LONDON (Reuters) – British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he expected inflation to be contained but said it was a “real cause of some concern”. “I think it’s a real cause of some concern because, clearly, we want inflation rates to be lower,” he told BBC TV. “There’s a debate at the moment as to how long this inflation will last, I’m confident that it’ll be contained.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Eu#Lisbon#Reuters#British#The European Union#Post Brexit#Brussels London#Portuguese#The European Commission#Ecj
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
The Independent

EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

The European Union's top official locked horns Tuesday with Poland's prime minister, arguing that a recent ruling from the country's constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc's foundations and won't be left unanswered.Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order" and undermines the protection of judicial independence.“The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together," von der Leyen said.Relations between Poland and...
POLITICS
AFP

UK PM vows freedom will triumph over MP's killing

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday vowed that democracy would conquer "acts of evil", as emotional MPs lauded their colleague David Amess after he was stabbed to death while meeting constituents. Police are investigating whether a suspect arrested at the scene of Friday's attack in a church hall was motivated by Islamist extremism, stoking fears for the safety of elected representatives. Members of the House of Commons, most dressed in black, observed a minute's silence at the start of a special debate. Many then called for an end to the bitterly divisive rhetoric that has swelled since Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum. They recalled the Conservative Amess' bipartisan cooperation, his ebullient sense of humour, and his deep Catholic faith: one remembered him inadvertently getting a packet of cough sweets blessed by the pope on a visit to the Vatican.
POLITICS
The Independent

UK to ease rules for EU lorry drivers to tackle post-Brexit supply crisis

EU lorry drivers on British roads will be allowed to make unlimited pick-ups and drop-offs as rules are temporarily relaxed by ministers in a bid to ease the supply crisis.Transport secretary Grant Shapps has altered limits on trading rights in order to allow more deliveries, saying he hopes the waiver will help ease fuel and food shortages.A consultation is being launched on “cabotage” rights which govern the transport of goods between countries, as currently hauliers from the EU can only make up to two trips between two places in the UK within one week.The changes would allow foreign operators to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
KEYT

EXPLAINER: Why are UK and the EU still fighting over Brexit?

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union are once again trading insults and accusations as they wrangle over Brexit. The current conflict centers on arrangements for Northern Ireland, which shares a land border with EU member Ireland. Britain says new customs checks and other barriers to goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are causing economic hardship and undermining Northern Ireland’s peace process. The EU on Wednesday proposed waiving some checks, but the U.K. has suggested that won’t be enough: It also wants the EU’s top court removed as ultimate arbiter of the deal. That will be hard for the EU to accept, and without a breakthrough, a trade war could be looming.
EUROPE
newsitem.com

Divorced UK and EU head for new Brexit fight over N Ireland

BRUSSELS (AP) — It was late last Christmas Eve when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce. There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters.
SOCIETY
FXStreet.com

UK's Frost: It takes two to fix EU relationship

David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, said on Tuesday that "it takes two" to fix the UK's relationship with the EU, as reported by Reuters. "Despite the Indo-Pacific tilt, hard business of European defence remains vital," Frost added and noted that they will always look...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

UK’s Dowden: Reports on steps offered by the EU regarding Brexit are welcome

The UK Conservative Party Co-Chairman Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday, the “reports on steps offered by the European Union (EU) regarding Brexit are welcome.”. “We will engage with them,” he added. This comes as the EU prepares to outline new proposals later on Wednesday for the part of the Brexit...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy