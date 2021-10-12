Markets Await Economic and Earnings Data

Penny stocks can be volatile and, in some cases, too volatile for investors looking to achieve consistent long-term gains. However, with the right knowledge and strategy, there is potential within the market. One of the reasons penny stocks often get a bad reputation is because they’re typically companies that aren’t well known or their share price is less than $1. This can make them a riskier investment than shares in a company with a market capitalization of many billions.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO