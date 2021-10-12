Markets Await Economic and Earnings Data
With banks and schools open once again to start a new work week, pre-market futures are still see-sawing toward a new settling point. After a down day yesterday, we see the Dow +30 points, the S&P 500 +3 points and the Nasdaq +33. Buying back shares across industries appears to be the way to go; we’re still at sale prices on the indexes: for the month, the Dow is -1%, the S&P is -2.4% and the Nasdaq is -4.1% from this time a month ago.www.entrepreneur.com
