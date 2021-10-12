CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Lockdown Hauntings Trailer: A Ghostly Horror Film Shot During The Pandemic [Exclusive]

By Shania Russell
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if real life isn't scary enough, horror movies have a way of highlighting our worst fears in new, terrifying ways. "The Lockdown Hauntings" is keeping that tradition going by embracing the dread of quarantine, but throwing in some supernatural twists for good measure. The upcoming film takes place during a global lockdown, full of empty streets and isolation, except with spirits roaming freely — the bad ones included.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

FULL INTERVIEW: New horror film being shot in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A new horror film is being shot in Flint!. The movie, Half Dead Fred, is being produced in part by the Flint Public Art Project, and LA's White Ninja Productions. Reporter Bria Jones got an inside look at the set. Watch her full interview with the producers...
FLINT, MI
First Showing

Sleep Paralysis Horror Film 'The Last Rite' Trailer with Bethan Waller

"Do you feel the presence with us now?" "Since the other night, it's never left." Goldwyn Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror film called The Last Rite, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Leroy Kincaide. This recently premiered at FrightFest in the UK, and opens in the US starting November later this fall. A medical student suffering from sleep paralysis finds herself plagued by a demonic entity, after moving in with her boyfriend. She is left with no alternative but to contact a local priest to try and get rid of the demon. Bethan Waller stars as Lucy, joined by Hella Stichlmair, Joe James, Tara Hoyos-Martinez, Johnny Fleming, Deborah Blake, and David Kerr. This looks like a mashup of all kinds of horror concepts - The Tall Man, exorcism, paralysis, possession, and a few other scares. Sleep well.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Red-band trailer and poster revealed for pandemic-era anthology horror “ISOLATION”

A dozen filmmakers came together to explore the horrors of life in lockdown. Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight will release ISOLATION on VOD platforms November 2. Producer Nathan Crooker spearheaded this project, which brings together directors Dennie Gordon (LEGION), Larry Fessenden (HABIT, DEPRAVED), Bobby Roe (THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT films), Andrew Kasch (TALES OF HALLOWEEN), Zach Passero (WICKED LAKE), Christian Pasquariello (ALIEN INVASION: S.U.M. 1), Alexandra Neary (THE INNOCENT) Alix Austin & Keir Siewert (RETCH) and Kyle I. Kelley & Adam Brown (THE MUSIC LESSON). According to the PR, “As a narrative framework, Crooker created a fictional world many months into the future that is based around the current global pandemic. All 11 filmmakers used the same unifying framework in creating their stories. The filmmakers were tasked with how to stay creative using only what was available to them at the time. They were not allowed to use Zoom or any other video-conferencing services and were only allowed to use the equipment and resources they had with them when they entered into lockdown, including cast and crew, adhering to their respective COVID-19 protocols.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hayward
Person
Heather Peace
lrmonline.com

Ariana Guerra on Immigrant Horror Story Madres [Exclusive Interview]

Horror movies come in many forms with ghost stories, slasher films, or even someone psychologically. The scariest stories in the horror genre are the ones based on real actual events and true stories. In Madres starring Ariana Guerra, the film fictionalized a concept from 1970s California that occurred with dozens of immigrants who understood the very little amount of English.
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Freaky 'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' Horror Film

"This has happened before." Paramount Pictures has unveiled a freaky full-length official trailer for the next Paranormal Activity film in the horror franchise, this one titled Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. Technically this is the 7th PA film, though it is apparently not a sequel or prequel, more of a "reboot" of the series. The trailer even has text saying "The Activity is Reborn." This next film takes place in some strange Amish-like community that's seemingly haunted by supernatural forces, because they worship Satan. So it seems? From the excellent director of The Signal and Underwater, with a script written by the director of the two Happy Death Day movies as well as Freaky previously. Next of Kin stars Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayres-Brown. Okayyy this looks incredibly scary. This is the kind of reboot this franchise needs! That final shot is OMFG hell no. Stay away! Don't find out what's down there…
MOVIES
/Film

Last Man Down Clip: A Musclebound Action Film For The Pandemic Age [Exclusive]

Who among us can't relate to a post-apocalyptic movie where a virulent plague wipes out most of humanity and leaves only a few survivors left to pick up the pieces? That sense of familiarity might vanish once you realize that those left behind appear to be incredibly buff action heroes straight out of a 1980s action flick, but that's just part of the appeal of a movie like "Last Man Down." Ahead of the action/thriller's imminent release in a couple of weeks, /Film can exclusively bring you a new clip from the upcoming film. You can see the footage below, as well as the poster for the film.
MOVIES
/Film

The Final Shot Of The Many Saints Of Newark Was A Reshoot Filmed Against A Green Screen [Exclusive]

"The Many Saints of Newark," the "Sopranos" prequel movie that's earned mostly mixed reviews (I liked it!), is currently streaming on HBO Max, and it's been there for a few weeks. With that in mind, I think anyone who wanted to see the movie likely watched it already, right? Still, I guess to be safe, I should tell you right here that there are spoilers in this story, so take caution.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#A Haunting#Ghost
Hyperallergic

Good Madam Is a South African Horror Film Haunted by Whiteness

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Jenna Cato Bass’s Mlungu Wam is haunted by whiteness. The film takes place in a stately manor in present-day South Africa, where the air still hangs heavy with the oppression of apartheid. Despite the primarily Black cast, there’s always a sense that they can’t do as they please, and that whatever freedom they do have is contingent upon obedience to a rigid set of rules. Our heroine Tsidi (Chumisa Cosa) lays them out to her daughter Winnie (Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya) at the beginning:
WORLD
bloody-disgusting.com

Horror Gets Colorful On Gorgeous ‘The Spine of Night’ Poster [Exclusive]

Bloody Disgusting presents an exclusive look at the official poster art for the animated fantasy-horror movie The Spine of Night, which is coming to theaters, Digital, and On Demand on October 29, 2021, with a release through Shudder to follow likely sometime next year. Meagan wrote of the film in...
MOVIES
First Showing

Intense Trailer for One Continuous Shot Action Thriller Film 'One Shot'

"We screw up and one of these guys hurts the homeland, it's all over CNN!" Screen Media has launched an official trailer for an action film titled One Shot, which is indeed a "one shot" movie with a continuous long take. But it's from a filmmaker you've probably never heard of, who hasn't made anything worth watching before this. An elite squad of Navy SEAL's, on a covert mission to transport a prisoner off a CIA black site island prison, are trapped when insurgents attack while trying to rescue the same prisoner. The action looks solid, but the rest of it looks extremely cheesy, not to mention a plot involving torture tactics to try and get intel out of a guy who doesn't seem to have any knowledge to offer. One Shot stars Scott Adkins, Ashley Greene, Ryan Phillippe, Emmanuel Imani, Dino Kelly, Jack Parr, and Waleed Elgadi. It's also a bit strange that this trailer doesn't even mention it's one long take at all, except in the title but that's it. Huh.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MovieWeb

Chucky Cast Talks Resurrecting the Killer Doll This Halloween [Exclusive]

Chucky's back, Jack! And he's ready to play. The iconic killer doll returns in his first-ever TV series, which premieres tonight, October 12, on both Syfy and USA. Knife in hand, the not so 'good guy' has some new friends and a lot of old foes to contend with as play time turns to slay time. Joining Chucky are franchise newcomers Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Bjorgvin Arnarson. We recently caught up with the young cast to find out what it was like working with Chucky.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

A supernatural serial killer is on the loose in trailer for The Lockdown Hauntings

Alliance Entertainment has released a new poster and trailer for the supernatural thriller The Lockdown Hauntings. Directed by Howard J. Ford (The Dead), the film was produced during the pandemic and stars Angela Dixon alongside horror legend Tony Todd (Candyman, Hatchet, Final Destination); check them out here…. With the streets...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Night at the Eagle Inn’ Trailer Haunts Its Guests [Video]

Bloody Disgusting has the trailer for Night at the Eagle Inn, the latest feature from Erik Bloomquist, who saw his Ten Minutes to Midnight premiere at last year’s Popcorn Frights. It will open on VOD platforms November 2, 2021, from 1091 Pictures. “Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on...
TV & VIDEOS
bloody-disgusting.com

Shudder’s Black Horror Anthology ‘Horror Noire’ Arrives in Time for Halloween! [Trailer]

Showcasing stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters, Horror Noire features six stories presented together as a two-hour film starring Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer, Spartacus), Luke James (The Chi, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, A Black Lady Sketch Show), Brandon Mychal Smith (Four Weddings and a Funeral, You’re the Worst), Sean Patrick Thomas (Macbeth, The Curse of La Llorona), Peter Stormare (American Gods, Fargo), Malcolm Barrett (Genius: Aretha Franklin, Timeless), Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), and Rachel True (The Craft, Half & Half), among others.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy