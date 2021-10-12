The Lockdown Hauntings Trailer: A Ghostly Horror Film Shot During The Pandemic [Exclusive]
As if real life isn't scary enough, horror movies have a way of highlighting our worst fears in new, terrifying ways. "The Lockdown Hauntings" is keeping that tradition going by embracing the dread of quarantine, but throwing in some supernatural twists for good measure. The upcoming film takes place during a global lockdown, full of empty streets and isolation, except with spirits roaming freely — the bad ones included.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0