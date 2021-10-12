CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Kaepernick Is Trending After The Jon Gruden News

On Monday night, the NFL world learned that Jon Gruden was stepping down as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to remarks he made in 2011. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith.

