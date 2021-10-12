CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jelani Day's Mom Sets Record Straight After Reports Autopsy Showed Organs Were Missing

Cover picture for the articleJelani Day's mother said that while the search for answers continues following the suspicious death of her son, there are some recent reports she felt needed clarifying. "Family, We need to hit pause for a moment," a post on a Facebook page seeking justice for Day read Monday. "As outraged and upset as we are, we must stay the course, and stick to the facts in our search for answers."

Jelani Day: Mystery Deepens After ISU Grad Student Found Dead With No Organs, Jawbone ‘Sawed Out’

More questions than answers remain after the body of Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was found last month in the Illinois River. As CrimeOnline previously reported, family members told Dateline in August that not hearing from Day, 25, was “very unlike him.” After contact with him on August 23, the family didn’t hear from him again.
Jelani Day: Mother of missing Black grad student disputes claims his organs were ‘liquefied’

The mother of missing Illinois grad student Jelani Day has challenged claims that her son’s body was found without its organs, amid comparisons to Gabby Petito’s disappearance.Jelani, who studied at Illinois State University (ISU), went missing on 25 August and was last seen walking away from the campus in Normal, Illinois, and in nearby Bloomington. He was found 10 days later in a riverbed in Peru, Illinois. Citing both Jelani’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and her attorney, Hallie M Bezner, an initial report in The Chicago Sun-Times suggested that his body was found without organs, which were allegedly “liquefied”. The...
