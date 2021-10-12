CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondo Announces Gorgeous The Dune Sketchbook Vinyl

By Jordan Maison
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune fans, and those looking forward to the new film, will want to get their hands on this swanky new limited edition LP Vinyl. Not that Mondo needs any more of my money, but it sure looks like they’re about to get it! They’ve announced The Dune Sketchbook limited edition Vinyl. The set, which includes Hans Zimmer’s score for the film (as well as several extended suites for fans to enjoy), launches TOMORROW, Wednesday, 10/13 at 12PM CT.

