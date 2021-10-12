Mondo Announces Gorgeous The Dune Sketchbook Vinyl

Look. I don’t always go in for brash, elbow-throwing aggro noise heavy, and I think this would be a much different site if I did. But sometimes a band comes along and hits it just right to suit a mood, and that’s ILS right now. The band has been mentioned around here a few times, and 2020’s Curse was reviewed last Fall, so I’m only glad to see it coming out with another CD pressing and vinyl issue through France’s Vicious Circle Records. I like CDs. I like vinyl. I think the format wars are garbage. The more the merrier.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO