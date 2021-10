A Utah lab known for work with aged DNA evidence will soon examine materials from the decades-old Atlanta child murders cases. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the development this week on Twitter, more than two years after she announced that investigators would review evidence in hopes that advances in technology could bring closure to cases that have haunted the city. Between 1979 and 1981, nearly 30 Black children and young adults were abducted and killed around the city.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO