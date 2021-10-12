CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag coalition proposes climate mitigation for $100 an acre

By Chuck Abbott
Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the same time farm-state lawmakers are trying to add $2 billion to $3 billion a year to USDA conservation programs, a coalition of farmers and ag groups says the price tag for climate mitigation on the farm should be much higher — $100 per acre or $40 billion a year when fully implemented.

