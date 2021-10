About six weeks ago, Purdue Pharma was dissolved in a bankruptcy settlement that cost its owners, members of the Sackler family, $4.5 billion. It was exactly the outcome that the company tried to avoid 25 years ago when, with the patent on its signature drug MS Contin having expired, the company rolled out its new “miracle drug” OxyContin, the supposed cure for pain. Had the new drug somehow failed, perhaps many of the estimated 500,000 lives lost to the U.S. opioid epidemic since could have been saved. As the new Hulu miniseries, Dopesick, demonstrates, however, Purdue did everything in its massively financed, well-connected power to make sure that was not what happened.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO