Family Relationships

Jelani Day's Mom Sets Record Straight After Reports Autopsy Showed Organs Were Missing

By NBC San Diego
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJelani Day's mother said that while the search for answers continues following the suspicious death of her son, there are some recent reports she felt needed clarifying. "Family, We need to hit pause for a moment," a post on a Facebook page seeking justice for Day read Monday. "As outraged and upset as we are, we must stay the course, and stick to the facts in our search for answers."

Related
Bossip

So Sad: Coroner Confirms That Body Of Missing Grad Student Jelani Day Has Been Identified

There's a sad update to report surrounding Jelani Day. A coroner has confirmed that the body of the missing Illinois State University grad student has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch noted that a male body found "floating near the south bank of the Illinois River approximately ¼ mile east of the Illinois Rt. 251 Bridge of the Illinois River" on Sept. 4 is Jelani Day.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Albia Newspapers

I'm pissed: Mother speaks out after police identify her missing son's body

A body found in a river in early September has finally been identified as missing 25-year-old graduate student Jelani Day. His mother Carmen Bolden Day spoke to CNN about how she learned her son's body had been identified. She says authorities should have worked harder to find her son, who was first reported missing on August 25 in Bloomington, Illinois.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Independent

Jelani Day: Mother of missing Black grad student disputes claims his organs were ‘liquefied’

The mother of missing Illinois grad student Jelani Day has challenged claims that her son’s body was found without its organs, amid comparisons to Gabby Petito’s disappearance.Jelani, who studied at Illinois State University (ISU), went missing on 25 August and was last seen walking away from the campus in Normal, Illinois, and in nearby Bloomington. He was found 10 days later in a riverbed in Peru, Illinois. Citing both Jelani’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and her attorney, Hallie M Bezner, an initial report in The Chicago Sun-Times suggested that his body was found without organs, which were allegedly “liquefied”. The...
SOCIETY
State
Illinois State
TheDailyBeast

Investigators Slowly Unravel Mystery of How a California Family Died While Hiking

Authorities remain stumped as to what killed Ellen Chung, her husband Jonathan Gerrish, their 1-year-old daughter, and their dog during a hike in Mariposa County, California—but they’re slowly ruling out potential causes of death. After weeks of toxicology tests, some of which are still pending, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that the family did not die by “gun or other types of weapons, lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs or alcohol, or suicide.” However, toxic algae and heat—it was between 107 and 109 degrees that day—are two possibilities authorities have not yet ruled out. “As we navigate through this investigation with the family, we will later share our findings with the public,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CrimeOnline

Jelani Day: Mystery Deepens After ISU Grad Student Found Dead With No Organs, Jawbone ‘Sawed Out’

More questions than answers remain after the body of Illinois State University graduate student, Jelani Day, was found last month in the Illinois River. As CrimeOnline previously reported, family members told Dateline in August that not hearing from Day, 25, was “very unlike him.” After contact with him on August 23, the family didn’t hear from him again.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Missing Person#Autopsies#Illinois State University#Nbc
People

Man Heard Gabby Petito Ask Brian Laundrie 'Why Do You Have to Be So Mean?' During Dispute

A man who witnessed the Aug. 12 argument between Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie in Moab, Utah, told police at the time that "something seemed off." According to a recently released written statement, the witness, identified only as Chris, told Moab police he was outside the Moonflower Community Cooperative near Arches National Park when he saw the couple in the middle of "some sort of dispute," KSTU reports.
MOAB, UT
Quad Cities Onlines

Watch now: At Jelani Day burial service, family and friends call for answers about his death.

DANVILLE — Jelani Day was buried in an ceremony here attended by friends, family and civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson on Tuesday, nearly a month after authorities confirmed remains found in LaSalle County were that of the missing Illinois State grad student. There are few answers to what led to his death, in a case that has garnered international attention.
DANVILLE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Independent

Gabby Petito’s mother describes moment she was told Brian Laundrie had returned to Florida alone

Gabby Petito’s mother says she erupted in anger when she was informed by police that Brian Laundrie had driven back to Florida without her daughter.“I screamed at the detective, I said, ‘where’s my daughter’,” Nichole Schmidt told Fox News .“The night I knew the van was in Florida, I instinctively knew that my daughter was not here anymore,” she said.Ms Petito’s mother, stepfather Jim Schmidt, father Joseph Petito and stepmother Tara Petito sat down for an interview with Fox News on Thursday.Ms Schmidt said the prolonged wait for answers about what happened to her daughter had only added to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Pantagraph

Mother, lawyer comment about report of organs missing from Jelani Day

BLOOMINGTON — The mother of Jelani Day in a social media post said "no organs were missing" from her son, an Illinois State University student whose body was found in the Illinois River last month. The Chicago Sun-Times over the weekend reported that when the body was found, "the family’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
thesource.com

[WATCH] Jelani Days’ Mom Clarifies Reports: Organs Were ‘Completely Liquified’

Carmen Bolden-Day has clarified ‘missing organ’ reports surrounding her deceased son Jelani Day. Nine days after Day’s car was found, authorities discovered his body in the Illinois River. Reports suggested Day’s organs were missing including his brain, eyeballs, liver and spleen. Jelani’s mom had previously stated, “They mutilated my son and I need to know what happened to him.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

#JelaniDay Update: Mother Recalls Coroner Catching An Attitude Amid Questions ‘Do You Want Us To Identify Your Son Or Not?!’

Now a new report has surfaced backing up her allegations. The Chicago Sun-Times recently released a story titled "Some things no mother should have to endure" chronicling the moments leading up to Jelani Day's October 9 funeral service. Within the report that questions whether Jelani's case would have been handled differently if he "were not Black and male but a woman who was white and blonde", it includes a heartbreaking moment when Ms. Day got a call from the coroner with "good news." That news was that the "office had received new dental records" and was coming closer to identifying a body found in a river.
PUBLIC SAFETY

