Taking B2B CX Up a Level

Brands need highly effective personalization. Delivering a subpar experience hurts a brand in two important ways. First, a disappointing customer experience is less engaging, resulting in lost sales or opportunities. Second, a CX that is less engaging than other brands’ CX can inflict lasting damage, because a better CX can pull users away from the brand with so-so engagement. Brands that don’t get this will find it nearly impossible to climb out of the hole that poor personalization efforts dig. And those that are doing well can’t stand still. Improved digital solutions arrive in a steady stream, enabling brands to constantly up the level of personalization they provide to their customers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO