Taking B2B CX Up a Level
Many customer experience solutions and technology products focus almost exclusively on the B2C customer. It’s true that the B2C market has more brands and many more customers than the B2B market, but B2B is growing in both size and value, so improving the B2B customer’s experience is too important to continue to ignore. And as in the B2C market, B2B customers now expect more empowered experiences and want to see digital solutions utilized to improve their interactions with vendors.www.cio.com
