CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Taking B2B CX Up a Level

By Aaron Goldberg
CIO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany customer experience solutions and technology products focus almost exclusively on the B2C customer. It’s true that the B2C market has more brands and many more customers than the B2B market, but B2B is growing in both size and value, so improving the B2B customer’s experience is too important to continue to ignore. And as in the B2C market, B2B customers now expect more empowered experiences and want to see digital solutions utilized to improve their interactions with vendors.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Taking the Next Step to Impactful Personalization

Brands need highly effective personalization. Delivering a subpar experience hurts a brand in two important ways. First, a disappointing customer experience is less engaging, resulting in lost sales or opportunities. Second, a CX that is less engaging than other brands’ CX can inflict lasting damage, because a better CX can pull users away from the brand with so-so engagement. Brands that don’t get this will find it nearly impossible to climb out of the hole that poor personalization efforts dig. And those that are doing well can’t stand still. Improved digital solutions arrive in a steady stream, enabling brands to constantly up the level of personalization they provide to their customers.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

The Currency of Innovation

In a hyper-scaled digital world, everything moves fast. And that’s certainly true in the financial sector, where customer expectations constantly move higher and higher. In this eBook, examine trends in digital innovation and find out how AWS | Slalom Launch Centers can elevate your organization to become a modern banking, financial services, or insurance leader. Learn how a real bank transformed its customer experience (CX) on the cloud while tightening security. And discover the details on exactly how an engagement with AWS | Slalom Launch Centers works.
ECONOMY
CIO

Discover the Business Benefits of Cisco Success Tracks

As IT environments become more and more complex, organizations need deeper insights into their networks, expertise to strengthen their security posture, and best practices for delivering business value with speed and scale. Companies using Cisco® Success Tracks have improved operational efficiency and accelerated time-to-value. Designed to help customers realize the...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b#Customer Experience#Gartner#B2p Edition#Adobe Real#Customer Data Profile#Cdp#Adobe S
CIO

How to Boost Productivity to Yield Greater Efficiency

Thriving in today’s unpredictable business environment can be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. Approaching the way your organization operates behind the scenes at a strategic level can help you manage and meet your goals – reducing risk, creating efficiencies, and boosting productivity. One important element is ensuring your IT investments are operating as cohesively as possible, based on support and insights that guide you along the journey.
ECONOMY
CIO

How can S/4HANA unlock the full potential of your people?

In the "Empower" eBook, the final one in the trilogy, we’re focusing on how your people can use the new technologies available to make their lives easier and the organization more productive. So, let’s finish this journey together as we strive to achieve the best possible return for your investment.
ECONOMY
CIO

CX Cloud – How it Works

Imagine if you could simplify operations, reduce costs, and upskill your team to drive innovation and growth. You can with Cisco® Customer Experience (CX) Cloud, a one-stop, unified digital platform that combines Cisco expertise, digital intelligence, and automation. CX Cloud digitally connects you with the right expertise and insights at...
SOFTWARE
CIO

How to Turn Your Technology into Business Value Faster

With IT environments becoming increasingly more complex, the widening skills gap, and the need to mitigate risk, you’re under extreme pressure to keep pace – and defend your technology investments. Yet, new technology investments often take a long time to demonstrate measurable business impact. Unforeseen twists and turns along the way can lead to missed deadlines that may require additional budget, time, and resources.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

The Revolution Is Here for B2B Buyers

“In a digital-first world, B2B companies must also address the revolutionary changes in customer expectations brought on by both a new generation of buyers and the permanent shifts from COVID-19 impacts,” says Eric Christensen, chief payments officer for Digital River. Read more of his insights on how B2B and B2C brands are looking to drive customer loyalty and repeat business amid the digital shift in “The Way Payments Are Now Done.”
ECONOMY
CIO

Choose the Best Cloud Operations Delivery Model for Your Organization’s Needs

If you're like the majority of enterprises, you are likely struggling with how to implement cloud operations best practices at scale. This recent Gartner research on how to achieve operational excellence in the cloud can help you understand the typical bottlenecks and limitations many companies face when trying to adapt traditional I&O capabilities to the cloud. We hope this research will help you uncover how to:
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Digital Trust, The New Business Foundation

All economic transactions are based on the principals of trust. This was. documented in 1972 by Nobel Prize winner economist Kenneth Arrow,. who pointed out that "virtually every commercial transaction has within. itself an element of trust" and how higher trust equated to higher levels of. economic activity. Trust is,...
ECONOMY
CIO

Case Study: Retail and Consumer Goods

Competition in the outdoor recreation and sporting goods retail sector is cutthroat. Having strong ecommerce capabilities that seamlessly blend digital and physical store experiences are now table-stakes for attracting and retaining customers. Our client recognized its legacy architecture could not scale easily or adapt to support modern digital ecommerce offerings. The retailer turned to Cognizant for help in transitioning to a cloud-native architecture. Drawing on our deep knowledge of the retail industry as well as our standard-setting work in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), we designed and implemented a state-of-the-art hybrid cloud architecture. Our solution teams a cloud-based container platform for front-end applications with an ecommerce platform in the client’s existing physical data center. Our client now has a highly available, resilient and secure hybrid infrastructure supporting robust new ecommerce capabilities. Learn more here!
RETAIL
CIO

2021 Phishing by Industry Benchmarking Report

As a security leader, you have a lot on your plate. Even as you increase your budget for sophisticated security software, your exposure to cybercrime keeps going up. IT security seems to be a race between effective technology and ever evolving attack strategies from the threat actors. However, there’s an often-overlooked security layer that can significantly reduce your organization’s attack surface: New-school security awareness training.
SOFTWARE
CIO

Data Management Must Replace Storage Management

It is common today for enterprises to be storing multiple petabytes of data. IT and business executives want to use that rapidly accumulating data to create new value for customers and to improve internal processes for marketplace gain. Their storage requirements often exceed the capabilities of their legacy storage solutions, so they add more storage systems and extend to the cloud.
SOFTWARE
CIO

Future-Proofing the Supply Chain

A survey of IT and business leaders conducted by IDG and sponsored by GEP examined the impacts on the supply chain as a result of recent disruptions, as well as characteristics, capabilities and challenges presented by the current SCM technology landscape. Read this whitepaper to find out how improvements to data quality, visibility, and collaboration can help prevent loss of sales and protect customer loyalty.
ECONOMY
CIO

Taking a Managed Services Approach to Complex B2B Integration

A new survey of IT and business leaders conducted by IDG and sponsored by OpenText took a snapshot of the current state of B2B integration to find out why integration — especially with the help of managed services — is critical for businesses today. Read this whitepaper to discover the main challenges and learn how successful companies are solving those issues.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Real-world Examples Illustrate How Cloud Becomes a Payments Catalyst

Global online payments registered robust growth during the pandemic due to the shift to digital commerce. Economic recovery in both B2C and B2B sectors is likely to sustain the momentum in payment services. Regulatory approvals for open banking systems and specialized payment services will also enhance adoption of global payment services.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Cloud Innovation: The Race Is On

Throughout history, everyone from scientists and inventors to engineers have raced to produce the next great innovation. Today, that race continues—to build something better, faster, and more efficient. At the finish line? The kind of breakthrough that others only dream about. In this eBook, explore how digital transformation powered by...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Decision-Making at the Speed of Business Means Better Data Onboarding

The pressing need for real-time data pushed businesses to accelerate and expand their investments in data and data management solutions during 2020. While much of the industry focus is rightfully on new advancements in predictive analytics that are driving business value, it is becoming increasingly clear that architecture and data teams are working equally hard to enable this data with more modern data architecture and new data sets. Recent research from IDC, commissioned by Qlik, revealed that in Q1 2020 alone, 30% of organizations were conducting major architectural changes and 45% were adding new data to their analytics environment, significantly expanding the capabilities in their analytics arsenals. Multiple cloud platforms, on-prem sources and even offline documentation, such as direct mail surveys, are all feeding inputs into the modern data pipeline.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy