CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Liverpool team news: Diogo Jota doubtful for Watford clash as Reds’ selection issues mount up

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Watford after he was sent home early from international duty.

The 24-year-old returned to Merseyside before Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday, having not trained with the squad since being left out of the weekend friendly win over Qatar due to a muscle injury.

“Diogo Jota was dismissed by the national team manager Fernando Santos, after being considered unavailable by the FPF Health and Performance Unit to face Luxembourg, in a meeting to be held this Tuesday,” said a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The Liverpool player, who has already left the stage of the National Team, has done conditioning work since the beginning of the international break, having also missed the match against Qatar.”

Liverpool’s match at Vicarage Road could also see them line up without goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho , as the pair are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

No room for niceties as Suarez and Liverpool reunite again

Luis Suarez reunites with Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday and for another 90 minutes, a fans' favourite and cherished former club will have to be enemies again. The last time Suarez met Liverpool in Spain was also the first time since he left the club five years earlier in 2014 and it was the Uruguayan who set the tone. He slid in studs up, not for a tackle but a finish, and without a moment's hesitation celebrated, circling around the back of Liverpool's goal, his arms outstretched, grinning. He had scored 82 goals in 133 games for them, won a cup with them, been defended through racism and biting scandals by them, and earned their adoration as one of their greatest ever players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Diogo Jota feels Liverpool is a 'different club' this season after the return of fans to Anfield as he missed the home crowd in his debut season and praises 'outstanding' manager Jurgen Klopp

Diogo Jota says he feels as though he is playing in a different club following the return of fans to Anfield. The Portugal international recently celebrated one year as a Liverpool player after joining the Reds in September 2020. The 24-year-old enjoyed a successful debut campaign finding the net 13...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Diogo Jota hands Liverpool injury concern

Diogo Jota has handed Liverpool an injury scare. Jota is a doubt for Portugal's match against Qatar on Saturday. Portuguese outlet SAPO Desporto says the forward hasn't trained with the team this week “due to muscle problems". Jota remains part of Fernando Santos' squad, though hasn't worked on the training...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diogo Jota
SB Nation

Portugal “Won’t Take the Risk” with Diogo Jota Injury

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota didn’t play for his country over the weekend when they took on Qatar in friendly action, with reports emerging that the forward was dealing with a minor muscle issue. Today, at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg, manager...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Diogo Jota will miss Atletico Madrid return with Liverpool

Diogo Jota is already an established Premier League star, and if Mo Salah leaves this summer, the Portuguese could truly be elevated to superstar level. If he manages that, his short spell at Atletico Madrid will surely be the subject of pub quiz questions. His time at Porto and then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds#Watford#The National Team#Vicarage Road
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp suffers injury blow ahead of Liverpool's clash at Watford as Diogo Jota is sent home early from Portugal duty with a slight knock

Liverpool have suffered an injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash at Watford on Saturday. Forward Diogo Jota has been sent home early from international duty with a slight knock after missing Portugal's 3-0 friendly victory over Qatar last weekend. Portugal face Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Diogo Jota picks up injury on international duty

Diogo Jota is in danger of missing Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday after picking up an injury on international duty with Portugal. The forward has not been training with the rest of his international teammates in recent days and missed a 3-0 win over Qatar at the weekend through injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Liverpool boss Klopp confident Alexander-Arnold, Jota fit for Watford

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are available for Saturday's clash with Watford. Alexander-Arnold sustained a muscle injury prior to the international break which meant his missed games against Porto and Manchester City. Jota was sent home prematurely from Portugal duty after suffering a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota: Feels like I'm playing for different club

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota says the club is very difference from the one he joined a year ago. The Portugal international recently celebrated one year as a Liverpool player after joining the Reds in September 2020. "I remember how hard it was to play at Anfield being an opposition player,"...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota: Liverpool forward set for early return from Portugal duty with injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be sent home early from international duty with Portugal as a muscle problem has prevented him training.Coach Fernando Santos admits the 24-year-old’s chances of facing Luxembourg in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier are slim as he did not feature in the weekend friendly win over Qatar and is not fully involved with the squad.That could put in doubt his participation in Liverpool’s Premier League match at Watford this weekend, a game which goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho could also miss as they are not due to arrive back in England from Brazil duty until late...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

LFC fitness update: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara

Alexander-Arnold missed the Reds’ meetings with FC Porto and Manchester City before the international break due to a muscle issue, while Jota sat out his country’s fixtures in the past week. Both are set to train fully with their teammates ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, however, with Jürgen...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota to be released from Portugal squad

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota could be released by Portugal due to a muscle problem. The injury has prevented him from training this week. Coach Fernando Santos admits the 24-year-old's chances of facing Luxembourg in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier are slim as he did not feature in the weekend friendly win over Qatar and is not fully involved with the squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota Reportedly Dealing With Muscle Injury

For the last several days there have been rumblings out of Portugal indicating that Liverpool winger Diogo Jota has not been training due to a muscle issue. Portuguese outlet Sapo Desporto reported two days ago that he was in doubt for the national team’s friendly against Qatar on Saturday. Information...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

297K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy