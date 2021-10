Playing nine innings while noting that Kyle Schwarber stealing a base was only about the ninth-goofiest thing from the Sox-Rays opener …. 1. The Trop stinks. The baseball team that calls it home (at least until a portion of its games are eventually/hopefully farmed out to Montreal) most certainly does not. We knew the former long before Thursday night. Quite a few fans around here, still buzzing from extending the Yankees’ championship drought to 12 years, probably needed a reminder of the latter – and did they ever get one.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO