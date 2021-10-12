CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Anthony Hamilton Shares What Happened To Charlene In This Interview For His Latest Album ‘Love is the New Black’

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ak21_0cOtXJns00
Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton debuted his 10th studio album Love is the New Black last month (September 24). This is the first album the Charlotte singer has released in five years. We had the opportunity to sit down with Hamilton to discuss the new album, his love life and him being a fearless collaborator.

Love is the New Black is Hamilton’s ode to Black love. There are a number of guest appearances from artists Jennifer Hudson, Rick Ross and Lil Jon. The album has a total of 14 songs inspired by the events taking place during the pandemic, which forced many people to stay home. While others fought on the ground during a time of civil unrest and racially-charged protests. Hamilton spent his time reflecting through the pain and penning his emotions candidly on this album. He details how one song entitled “Mama Don’t Cry” was inspired by the events that took place after the death of George Floyd.

Hamilton’s latest album has production from notable producers like Jermaine Dupri, 9th Wonder, Bink!, Wu10 & Cardiak and 1500 or Nothin’.

The album’s leading track “You Made a Fool of Me” reached No. 9 on Adult R&B Billboard charts and features his signature, soulful vocals. For the Terrence Crowley directed visual, Hamilton is reunited with Charlene, the titular love interest in Hamilton’s 2004 hit song of the same name. Hamilton talked to us about Charlene’s whereabouts in the interview and dives in a bit deeper into his love life.

Check out the full interview with Anthony Hamilton below and be sure to stream his latest album Love is the New Black.

