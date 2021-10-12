CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Raw Versus Cooked Cauliflower: Which One Is Better For You?

By Zrinka Peters
Health Digest
Health Digest
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5tON_0cOtXIv900

Cauliflower has exploded in popularity in recent years. Once, it was forgettable and bland, disappearing into the background on our white dinner plates, but no longer. Because low-carb diets have become increasingly common, cauliflower can now be found practically everywhere — from pizza crusts and cauliflower "rice" to vegan cheesecakes (yes, really!).

But some might wonder what is the best way to actually eat cauliflower in order to get the most out of this nutrient-packed vegetable. Is it better to cook it or just eat it raw?

The answer is a little complicated. Fresh cauliflower has much more protein than cooked — 30% more — and retains more nutrients overall (via Psychology Today ). However, not everyone can tolerate it well when they eat it fresh. For some, the high fiber content of cauliflower, like other cruciferous vegetables, can cause stomach aches, bloating, and gas (via Livestrong ). Cooking can make them easier to digest, but does this mean it's not as beneficial to eat?

Cauliflower Pizza Is A Popular Low Carb Meal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vh7x_0cOtXIv900

If raw cauliflower upsets your stomach, there are some tips you can try in order to eat this nutritious vegetable.

"You can eat these veggies raw, but to curtail the digestive issues that may arise, try them in small quantities, chew them well, and if your system is not used to them, don't eat them all together at one sitting," dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix told Insider . "You'll have an easier time moving them through your system if they are cooked vs. eating them raw."

Also, indole, an organic compound that is known to kill precancerous cells before they turn malignant, is formed when certain cruciferous vegetables, including cauliflower, are cooked (via Scientific American ).

More cauliflower in our meals — in any form — is a good thing for our notoriously under-vegged American diets. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a staggering 91% of adults don't eat the recommended amount of vegetables . "We cook them so they taste better," Rui Hai Liu, an associate professor of food science at Cornell University, told Scientific American. "If they taste better, we're more likely to eat them."

Read this next: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Vegetables Every Day

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Jif vs. SKIPPY: Which Peanut Butter Is Better for You?

Many of us were raised on classic PB and J sandwiches, and our parents were likely either loyal to Jif or to SKIPPY peanut butter. While both offer very similar tastes and textures, for whatever reason, families tend to choose one brand and stick with it. But is there really...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Cruciferous Vegetables#Food Science#Cauliflower#Cook It#Food Drink#Scientific American
Epicurious

Manchurian Cauliflower

Manchurian Cauliflower is an Indian Chinese classic. The Juhu Beach Club’s take on the dish—which marinates for a few hours—has a few more add-ons than the classic version, but it is still very much rooted in tradition. Ingredients. 4–6 Servings. For the Mustard Fenugreek Masala. 3 tablespoons coriander seeds. 1...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Podcasts to make you a better cook: from ‘milestone recipes’ to foraging ethics

What’s so great about this podcast is that the recipes under discussion are, by and large, sourced the way most of us decide what to cook for dinner: by Googling. The hosts, Momofuku founder and chef David Chang and Lucky Peach magazine editor Chris Ying, invite guest chefs to pick a recipe of their choosing on the theme of the day, which is usually something standard – mashed potato, tinned tuna, instant ramen – although there are a bunch of household brands with which non-US listeners will be unfamiliar. They then cook and dissect, with edgy banter and audience input (all the recipes are listed on the Ringer; the pod has its own Facebook community). A bit millennial, a bit punk, very entertaining.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Denver Post

Get Cooking: Treat the cauliflower like a canvas

Some foods, such as the chicken breast or tofu, are a sort of “canvas” against which a cook can paint other and ancillary flavors, aromas, even textures. The cauliflower is such a canvas. It has its own charms: its comely appearance, its cooked creaminess, nearly a nut butter when soft. But it also takes on any enticing flavor handed to it. Louis XIV of France enjoyed it braised in chicken or veal stock, flavored with a sprinkle of nutmeg and slathered in sweet butter (to this day, a delicious recipe).
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

Which Is Better: Cheetos Or The Aldi Brand?

There are two kinds of people in the world: The kind that adores that neon orange cheddar-flavored dust that coats their fingers from eating a bag of Cheetos ... and the kind that doesn't. (Fun fact: That cheddar dust has a name, and it's called "cheetle.") It's no wonder so many people adore them — Cheetos are scientifically proven to be an incredibly pleasurable snack. Packed for lunch, a car trip snack, or a night relaxing in front of the TV, Cheetos are always a great idea.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
greatbritishchefs.com

Cauliflower couscous

Ollie says: 'A great vegetarian dish that is moreish, full of nutrients and can be prepared in minutes. Feel free to add different dried fruits, spices, herbs or nuts: whatever you have in your cupboards will be just fine… Figs, basil, apricots or coriander would all be most welcome here. This is great with barbecued meat and fish, especially if it has Middle Eastern flavours.'
RECIPES
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

5 Health Benefits of Greek Yogurt

Think of Greek yogurt as the thicker, creamier version of your regular yogurt. Part of what makes Greek yogurt different than regular yogurt is that it is strained to remove the whey. When whey is removed, so is water, which creates a denser, more substantial product. There are plenty of...
NUTRITION
US News and World Report

Butter vs. Margarine: Which Is Better?

The dairy aisle has gotten a lot more complicated lately. Once upon a time, there was just butter; but over the last several decades, a variety of spreads have proliferated, and some are healthier for you than others. But what exactly are all these foods, and which is the best for your health?
MILK
nutritionaloutlook.com

Modified versus clean-label starches: Which do you choose?

The decision to use modified or clean-label starches will be unique to each company, with each option offering its own advantages and disadvantages. New product development in food is challenging the limits of food technology as manufacturers strive to offer products with improved taste and texture. Starches play a huge role in the quality and consistency of finished products. “Starches are the workhorses of the texturizing world, responsible for the gelling, thickening, and water-binding properties needed to create the tantalizing textures consumers love,” says Shiva Elayedath, senior technical services manager for Cargill (Minneapolis, MN). “Historically, we relied on modified starches, but in recent years, they’ve fallen out of favor with some consumers.”
ECONOMY
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
494
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy