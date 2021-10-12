CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Purdue Women’s Sports: Volleyball Ranked #6, Soccer #19

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fall seasons for Purdue’s women’s sports teams continue to be quite successful, as both volleyball and soccer are ranked in the top after successful weekends. The Boilers avenged their lone conference loss so far with a grueling 3-2 win in Campaign. They even did it the reverse way of how the Illini won in West Lafayette. Illinois actually outscored Purdue, but narrow wins in three sets allowed Purdue to win 28-26, 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, and 15-12 last Wednesday. Grace Cleveland led with 17 kills and Hayley Bush had 45 assists.

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Nebraska AD Shares Honest Admission On Scott Frost

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost came into the 2021 season needing a strong year in order to build the trust of the Cornhuskers fanbase and hold onto his job. Through five games, he hasn’t quite delivered. Nebraska is off to a 2-3 start, but many around the program feel like...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
Bleacher Report

Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football

It may be hard to believe, but we have reached the midseason point in college football. For some head coaches, that means the clock is ticking on whether they will have the same job next season. Whether head coaches like it or not, the college football coaching carousel never stops spinning.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Rutgers#Purdue Women S Sports#Volleyball Ranked#Illinois 2#Grace Cleveland#Purdue 3#Iowa 0#Penn State#Minnesota 2 Soccer#Gophers#Ohio State
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Purdue Player Goes Viral After Upset Win

When you help your team pull off an upset of the No. 2 team in the country on the road, you deserve some postgame refreshment. Just ask Purdue’s Greg Long. Long, a fifth-year offensive lineman, helped lock down the trenches in the Boilermakers‘ 24-7 upset of Iowa this afternoon. After the win, the 2020 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection helped himself to an ice cold beer on the field.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State: 1 advantage the Buckeyes hold over each of the other main B1G contenders

Fresh off its bye week, Ohio State is ready to dive into the meat of its Big Ten schedule. And here’s the thing — at the end of the day, the road to the conference title still goes through Columbus. OSU’s loss to Oregon might have seemed to open up possibilities within the league, but will it really amount to much? Here’s a significant advantage OSU holds over each remaining Big Ten contender.
OHIO STATE
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Telling Admission On Adrian Martinez

Over the weekend, the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another loss, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Gophers. During the loss, quarterback Adrian Martinez struggled en route to a 30-23 defeat. A day after the loss, head coach Scott Frost said on his television show that Martinez has been playing “a little beat up.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: Bold predictions vs. Tennessee

It’s hard to find ways in which the Alabama-Tennessee game will result in an upset. It’s almost as difficult to even imagine the game being close. That’s certainly what Las Vegas thinks. The corporations that build big buildings in the desert think that Alabama will beat the Vols by more than 3 touchdowns. The point spread opened with Alabama as a 27.5-point favorite and has stayed pretty close to that number. That not good news for the Vols. However, it actually gets worse if you look at the gambling trends. The over/under for the game is 66 points. That means the betting public sees a one-sided game.
ALABAMA STATE
nevadasagebrush.com

Women’s soccer ties against top ranked team New Mexico

Nevada women’s soccer tied 1-1 against the University of New Mexico at home on Oct. 8. UNM is tied for the number one ranked women’s soccer team in the Mountain West. Nevada is currently ranked ninth. In the first half of the game, UNM had control of the ball with...
SOCCER
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State, Cincinnati move up in Top 25 college football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cincinnati, now No. 3, has its best ranking ever and Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Big Ten dominates the back half of the top 10 with Ohio State at No. 6, Penn State at No. 7, Michigan at eighth and Michigan State 10th. The Big Ten has five top-10 teams for the first time in the history of the AP poll, which dates to 1936.
OHIO STATE
gogriffs.com

Women’s Soccer Defeated by Siena

Siena netted three first-half goals to pace its way to a 3-1 victory over Canisius in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference women's soccer action Wednesday afternoon from the Demske Sports Complex in Buffalo, N.Y. The Saints improved to 3-1-0 in MAAC play (5-6-1 overall), while the Golden Griffins fell to 0-5-0...
BUFFALO, NY
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy