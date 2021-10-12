Paul McCartney says he ‘didn’t instigate’ The Beatles breakup, blames John Lennon

Photo credit Getty Images

It’s been decades since The Beatles broke up, but it’s an event that was so monumental, it still warrants discussion to this day.

In a BBC interview that’s set to be aired later this month, Paul McCartney aimed to set the record straight as he insisted John Lennon was the one responsible for breaking up the band, The Guardian reports.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny,” McCartney said in the interview. He claims that he had no desire to leave the band and was happy with the material The Beatles released in the years prior to their break up.

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue,” he said.

When McCartney was asked about the decision to go solo, he told the interviewer “stop right there.”

“I am not the person who instigated the split,” he added. “Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney said that the band had to keep quiet about their break up for a few months as their manager Allen Klein finalized business deals. “It was weird because we all knew it was the end of the Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away,” he said.

McCartney added that the unpleasant atmosphere at the time only made things worse.

“Around about that time we were having little meetings and it was horrible. It was the opposite of what we were. We were musicians not meeting people,” he said.