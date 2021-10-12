Jesy Nelson Needs to Kindly Be Held Accountable — Here's Why
It's been less than a week since Jesy Nelson released her first solo single, a collaboration called "Boyz" featuring Nicki Minaj and Diddy. The single samples Diddy's classic "Bad Boys For Life" and features a cameo of the singer in the video. What it also does is perpetuate negative stereotypes of Black men as "bad boys" and continue a dangerous narrative that needs to be left in the past. Along with that, Nelson's been accused of "blackfishing" by changing her appearance to appear more racially ambiguous.www.popsugar.com
