CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Jesy Nelson Needs to Kindly Be Held Accountable — Here's Why

By Navi Ahluwalia
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been less than a week since Jesy Nelson released her first solo single, a collaboration called "Boyz" featuring Nicki Minaj and Diddy. The single samples Diddy's classic "Bad Boys For Life" and features a cameo of the singer in the video. What it also does is perpetuate negative stereotypes of Black men as "bad boys" and continue a dangerous narrative that needs to be left in the past. Along with that, Nelson's been accused of "blackfishing" by changing her appearance to appear more racially ambiguous.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nicki Minaj defends Jesy Nelson in 'blackfishing' row

Nicki Minaj has defended Jesy Nelson against claims of "blackfishing" in her latest music video, Boyz. Blackfishing is a word used to accuse someone of pretending to be black or mixed-race. Nicki, who features on the song, said on Instagram: "Y'all gotta stop." She added on Twitter: "If you know...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jesy Nelson's "Boyz" Video Is Packed Full of References — and a Diddy Cameo

It's been a long time since we heard new music from Jesy Nelson, mainly because of the fact that she left Little Mix back in 2020. Since leaving the band, Nelson announced she'd be focusing on her solo career, and we've been desperately awaiting any hints as to when we could expect to hear new music. On Aug. 12, Nelson posted a teaser announcing to the world that she'd be making "the music I've always wanted to make," and on Oct. 8, the music she's always wanted to make was finally released.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Jesy Nelson’s solo debut tops the chart at the cost of Blackfishing

Jesy Nelson's new track, ‘Boyz,’ was released recently and features a verse from Nicki Minaj. The song samples Diddy's 'Bad Boy 4 Life' and it's the first new music Nelson has released since leaving Little Mix. In the video for the song, after arriving on a tour bus, Nelson moves into a new neighborhood and annoys her neighbors with loud music. Minaj makes an appearance later in the video and performs a guest verse from Nelson's new house's garage.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
femalefirst.co.uk

Jesy Nelson's album inspired by break-up

Jesy Nelson's debut solo album was inspired by a break-up and she never wants "to experience that again". Jesy Nelson's debut solo album was inspired by a break-up. The former Little Mix singer admitted that the demise of her relationship provided inspiration for the upcoming record but said that it took a huge toll on her and she never wants "to experience that again".
papermag.com

Jesy Nelson Can't Be Stopped

Jesy Nelson is finally in control. The singer spent a large chunk of her twenties battling the types of vicious demons the average person couldn't even begin to imagine. Little Mix — comprised of Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — formed on The X Factor UK in 2011, the same year they became the first group to win the British version of the hit competition show. But what should have marked a moment of triumph saw Nelson find herself trapped in an unending nightmare that slowly took its toll on her self-esteem.
MUSIC
Frankfort Times

Jesy Nelson not concerned about Nicki Minaj's vaccine comments

Jesy Nelson says she wasn't bothered by Nicki Minaj's vaccine controversy. The pair collaborated on Jesy's debut solo single 'Boyz' but Jesy insisted that Nicki's recent comments, where she repeatedly voiced her fears about the COVID-19 vaccine - including suggesting it could lead to impotency - never made her question having Nicki on the single.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Watch our Audacy Check In with Jesy Nelson

Hot on the heels of the debut of her first solo single, “Boyz,” Jesy Nelson joined us for a Check In!. Speaking with Audacy’s Julia, Nelson filled us in on her solo ventures and what we can expect next from the shining Popstar. Formerly a member of Little Mix, Nelson struck out on her own this year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Music Video#Black Music#Friendship#British#Tiktok
AceShowbiz

Artist of the Week: Jesy Nelson

The former Little Mix member kicks off her solo journey in the industry with Nicki Minaj-assisted single 'Boyz', months after leaving the all-female group. AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson is carving her own path. Yearning for creative control and feeling trapped and tired of being constantly compared to her three bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, she finally broke free from Little Mix after nearly a decade in the group.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Fans curious about Jesy Nelson's parents amid 'blackfishing' controversy

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has returned with her first solo single Boyz alongside rap-royalty Nicki Minaj. However, many fans are curious about her parents following backlash over new ‘blackfishing’ claims. Little Mix star accused of ‘blackfishing’ in new video. Jesy Nelson just dropped the video for her new...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

This Is What 50 Cent Wants To Do With Nicki Minaj

50 Cent has now revealed what his dream collaboration with Nicki Minaj would be. In the past, 50 admitted that he's a big fan of hers. "She has a lane that's been closed that she just busted open on her own, and she's an amazing talent," he told MTV in 2010. "A lot of artists, I personally am not excited by, but her, particularly, she impressed me on that 'Bottoms Up' remix."
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Slapped With $20M Judgement For Not Responding to Harassment Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is back in the legal hot seat after he failed to respond to Jennifer Hough’s harassment lawsuit against him and his wife. Due to the Petty’s seemingly ignoring the suit, a $20 million default judgment has been made, The Daily Beast reports. The couple responded to the lawsuit by hiring attorney Judd Burstein and requesting an extension to respond to the suit.
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

Mike Epps Ex-Wife Say’s He Was Cheating on Her With His New Wife [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Quick question before we get started…will the Lord Bless you with somebody else’s husband??. What goes in the wash will come out in the rinse but how the hell did what’s done in the the dark will come to light in the form of a wedding!? According to actor/comedian Mike Epps ex-wife, Mike Epps was cheating on her with his new wife.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy