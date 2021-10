Gardening is usually associated with spring and summer, but fall is actually the ideal time to take advantage of the cooler weather and plant your garden for next year. “The easiest thing, most rewarding thing, is to plant spring bulbs. We call them spring bulbs because they sprout and flower in the spring, but you have to plant them in the fall. And the ideal time for doing that in the greater D.C. area is between Halloween and Thanksgiving. So even if you’re only getting started now, you won’t be late,” said Mike McGrath, host of the internationally syndicated public radio show “You Bet Your Garden.”

