Shopping, especially at Target, is in my blood. Some of my earliest memories are of my mom packing me and my siblings into the car for our weekly Saturday Target trip, during which she would give each of us $5 to buy something special. My “something special” started out at a Littlest Pet Shop animal but soon evolved into searching the girls’ clothing section for something I could wear (no, I am not kidding). So if there’s any gal out there who can tell you the Target hacks you absolutely need to know, I am qualified for the job.

SHOPPING ・ 12 DAYS AGO