2021 MLB playoffs: Braves vs. Brewers odds, NLDS Game 4 picks, predictions from proven computer model

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Brewers find themselves on the brink of elimination and need to find their hitting stroke if they are to stay alive when they face the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Game 4 of their 2021 National League Division Series matchup. The Brewers (95-67) have been shut out in back-to-back games to fall behind 2-1 in the series. The Braves (88-73), meanwhile, have found their offense, belting three homers in the series, including Joc Pederson's pinch-hit three-run home run in Tuesday's 3-0 Game 3 victory. Atlanta is outscoring Milwaukee 7-2 in the series. Lefty Eric Lauer will make his first start of the series for Milwaukee, while Atlanta returns to Game 1 starter Charlie Morton on short rest.

