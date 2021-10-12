'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Beyond Frustrated With Len Goodman's Low Scores for Iman Schumpert
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is in full swing, and as viewers tune in weekly to watch their favorite pro dancers and celebrities compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, they are taking issue with one aspect of the show. Throughout the first four weeks of the competition, NBA star Iman Schumpert and his pro dancing partner Daniella Karagach have struggled to climb the leaderboard, mostly due to the low scores judge Len Goodman has consistently been handing out.popculture.com
Comments / 66