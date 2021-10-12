CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Beyond Frustrated With Len Goodman's Low Scores for Iman Schumpert

Cover picture for the articleDancing With the Stars Season 30 is in full swing, and as viewers tune in weekly to watch their favorite pro dancers and celebrities compete for the Mirrorball Trophy, they are taking issue with one aspect of the show. Throughout the first four weeks of the competition, NBA star Iman Schumpert and his pro dancing partner Daniella Karagach have struggled to climb the leaderboard, mostly due to the low scores judge Len Goodman has consistently been handing out.

SWRose
8d ago

Len needs to take his old ideas and go somewhere, this is not a professional dancing competition like back in the day it's an entertainment show with celebs! If they give a good performance give them a good score we the audience don't care about proper foxtrot and Carrie Ann's favorite ding LIFTS! 🙄🙄🙄

Janice Moody
6d ago

It's time to replace Goodman as a judge, he is unfair, and often unreasonable with his justifications in giving low scores. This is not a professional dance competition so his expectations are unrealistic but amateur dancers anyway!!!

Olivia Hughes
7d ago

lman you giving a new twist to dancing. with the stars show somebody hating because you got it going on smooth & sexy.

