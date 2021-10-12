CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voter registration deadline for Boston’s city elections is Oct. 13

By Amee LaTour
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 8 days ago

Those who want to vote in Boston’s Nov. 2 city elections must be registered to do so by Wednesday, Oct. 13. Voters who have moved need to re-register with their current address. Bostonians may register online, by mail, or in person by bringing their form to Boston City Hall. Mailed registration forms must be postmarked on or before Oct. 13.

Boston will vote for mayor and 13 city council seats next month. Nine council seats are elected by district and four are elected citywide. Three council seats are uncontested. There are five open council seats up for election. Four city councilors ran in the Aug. 3 mayoral primary. The two who advanced to the general, Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu, are at-large city councilors.

Boston will have its first elected female mayor after this year’s election. Acting Mayor Kim Janey is the first woman to hold the office. She succeeded Marty Walsh, who resigned to become secretary of labor in President Joe Biden’s Cabinet in March. Janey was city council president at the time.

Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29. Those wishing to vote by mail must return their postcard application for a mail-in ballot by Oct. 27.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

