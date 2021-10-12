Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines Spar Over the Filibuster: 'Democrats Are Not Playing Hardball'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. If former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was expecting an easy day on The View, she certainly didn't get it. The guest co-host clashed with the other panelists repeatedly throughout Wednesday's episode, but things got particularly heated when she and Sunny Hostin sparred about the January 6 commission. While Rice toed the party line as she argued that "it's time to move on" from the insurrection, Hostin insisted that there's no moving on when polls estimate nearly 80% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024, prompting an argument about the reliability of polls and the future of the GOP.

