Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines Spar Over the Filibuster: 'Democrats Are Not Playing Hardball'
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. With Meghan McCain gone, The View's Sara Haines has established herself as Sunny Hostin's ideological opposite, and the two made their difference of opinion known on Tuesday morning. The co-hosts threw down during a heated discussion about the filibuster that culminated in Hostin throwing shade at the naïveté of Haines' moderate position. "Do you really think that with the Republicans in the majority, that they would not get rid of the filibuster so they could do what they needed to do?" asked Hostin. "The Democrats are not playing hardball."www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0