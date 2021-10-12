CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Considering Becoming a Firefighter? Learn about the Basics

 8 days ago
Being a Raleigh firefighter is more than just doing a job. But what do you need to know before you consider joining the ranks? Here is some basic information.

  • We will accept applications for the position of firefighter recruit beginning Nov. 1, 2021. The recruitment period will run till Nov. 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
  • No previous experience is needed. The Raleigh Fire Department offers 32 weeks of paid training – the department plans to start the next Fire Academy in April 2022.
  • Before the selection process, it is important to be in good physical condition.
  • When the application process opens online, be sure to fill everything out completely.
  • You must complete an online application Nov. 1-30. The department will NOT accept applications in person, via fax, or email.
  • Here are some basic requirements:
  • Age: Minimum 19 years by the first day of the Academy
  • Education: High school graduate or equivalent
  • Physical Condition: Vision corrected to 20/30 each eye
  • Must be physically fit
  • Must pass candidate aptitude test
  • Must pass candidate physical agility test
  • Must have a valid N.C. driver’s license by the end of the Academy
  • Must successfully complete Fire Academy, including becoming state certified as an emergency medical technician
  • All City of Raleigh employees must live within 60 miles of the Raleigh Municipal Building.

“Our department offers rewarding career opportunities to qualified persons who are seeking employment in public service,” says Ben Averette, fire captain. “If you are looking for a rewarding career where you can be part of something meaningful and serve others, we’d like to hear from you!”

For more information, visit the “How to Become a Raleigh Firefighter” page.

Keeter Training Center: Fire fighters train to work together.

Note: New City of Raleigh employees must be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus (this includes people who attend the Fire Academy – they must be vaccinated when the Academy begins). If there is a medical reason or sincerely held religious belief preventing you from receiving an available COVID-19 vaccination, and you are selected as a candidate for consideration, we have an accommodations process in place for those requests.

More Information

For more information, visit our Fire Department page, contact the Keeter Training Center at 919-996-6395, or email rfdrecruiter@raleighnc.gov .

