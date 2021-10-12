CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pan de Muerto is a Mexican Delicacy Full of Symbolism

By Lydia Greene
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday in which families celebrate their loved ones who have passed away in multi-day festivities. These celebrations include music, dance, parades, and of course delicious food and drink. One of the traditional foods of Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is pan de Muerto.

