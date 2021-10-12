Pan de Muerto is a Mexican Delicacy Full of Symbolism

Renowned Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez and PATRÓN Tequila have partnered to share the rich history of Día de Muertos and encourage the world to celebrate those who have departed before them, with a smile. The ancient tradition turned global holiday is celebrated each year on November 1-2 and is observed by honoring the dead through food, drinks, and symbolism including the Calavera, an ornate representation of the human skull. Eugenio partnered with the world‘s number one ultra-premium tequila to release an animated story that highlights the traditions of honoring ancestors through the journey of the PATRÓN Calavera bee. Eugenio’s voice tells the story written by Isabel Zapata, a Mexico City native, with animated designs created by Mexican artist, Lugar de Huida. HOLA USA! had the opportunity to talk to the Mexican actor about what the holiday means to him, and how he’s passing on the tradition to his and Alejandra Rosaldo,’s 7-year-old daughter Aitana. Watch the video, read our interview, and find the perfect PATRÓN Tequila recipe for Día de Los Muertos below.

