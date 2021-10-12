CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Emerson Electric's Pullback Has Not Run Its Course Yet

By Authors
Street.Com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first Executive Decision segment of "Mad Money" Money, Jim Cramer spoke with Lal Karsanbhai, president and CEO of Emerson Electric (EMR) , which on Monday announced a planned $11 billion merger with Aspen Technology (AZPN) . Karsanbhai said he's very excited about the merger with Aspen. He said...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Street.Com

Fear, Worry and Earnings Drive the Market's Moves

As the market and various stocks become more extended, the trading action becomes a little more volatile and inconsistent. It was another solid day for the market, but it was the Russel 2000 exchange-traded fund IWM (IWM) that led to the upside, while the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) and the FATMAAN names underperformed. The strength in small caps was reflected in breadth that was 5,200 gainers to 2,850 decliners. New highs were solid at 490, and there was a good supply of momentum with the bitcoin mining plays running very hot and even some China junk names seeing some interest.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Reasons to Invest in Waste Management Are Piling Up

Waste Management (WM) reports quarterly earnings Oct. 26, but we should visit with the charts and indicators now. In this daily bar chart of WM, below, we can see that prices have traded higher the past 12 months with only shallow corrections along the way. Shallow pullbacks or corrections tell me that traders are anxious to put money to work in a stock, instead of waiting for a deeper decline.
INDUSTRY
Street.Com

Interest Rates Are Just Another Brick in the Wall of Worry

The market cooled off following a weak bond auction that sent interest rates higher. The action was becoming a little frenzied, so it is a good excuse for some selling. But hopeful bears tend to think that a little surge of selling pressure is a prelude to a waterfall selloff.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

'Achieve' High Returns With These 3 Dividend Growth Stocks

While many dividend growth investors rightly focus on owning the names in the Dividend Aristocrat index, we believe that investors shouldn't ignore those companies that have increased their dividends for a lesser amount of timeDoing so could cause investors to miss out on high total return potential in addition to solid yields and dividend growthT...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Street.Com

PayPal Still Looks Bullish if Support Continues to Hold

Shares of PayPal Holdings ( PYPL) were steady in pre-market trading Thursday. On Wednesday traders may have sold the stock in reaction to the news that the company was looking to acquire Pinterest Inc. ( PINS) . We reviewed PYPL on Aug. 12 and wrote, "PYPL is in a longer-term...
MARKETS
Street.Com

An Extended Market Needs a Rest, But This Uptrend Is Building Strength

The S&P 500 was up for the sixth straight day on Wednesday, but early indications are soft on Thursday morning. China continues to wrestle with debt issues related to the Evergrande Group, and that is impacting other property developers. Overseas markets were mostly lower overnight. Weekly unemployment claims will be...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Option Selling Can Pay a Lot of Bills

This month was a relatively quiet one for me regarding option expirationsI was due to travel during expiration week, so I closed or rolled most of the near-the-money puts and calls in advance to not worry about trading from on the roadThe following lists only show options, which expired worthless on Oct15. Seven naked put positions did that, netti...
MARKETS
Street.Com

How High Can We Go?

It's been an interesting week in the market, hasn't it? The S&P has closed higher for six straight days, something it hasn't done since July. The transports have closed higher for five straight days. They haven't gone to six days since March. So, if the transports close higher on Thursday that would be something.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pullback#Moving Average#Emerson Electric#Emerson Electric Lrb#Aspen Technology#Azpn#Emr#Japanese#Obv#Macd#Point And Figure
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
STOCKS
Street.Com

HP Stock Higher After Stronger-Than-Expected Earnings Guidance

HP (HPQ) - Get HP Inc. (HPQ) Report shares rose Thursday, after the seller of computers and printers reported a stronger-than-expected profit outlook and raised its dividend. The Palo Alto, Calif., company's stock recently traded at $30.09, up 5.3%. It has declined 14% in the past six months. For fiscal...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Macy's e-commerce business could have an enterprise value of $11.5 billion, Cowen says

Macy's Inc.'s e-commerce platform could have an enterprise value of $11.5 billion, according to estimates from Cowen analysts. Macy's is facing a showdown with activist investors Jana Partners LLC, according to The Wall Street Journal, who are encouraging the department store retailer to separate its e-commerce from its bricks-and-mortar business. Cowen analysts say that, with an $11.5 billion enterprise value, Macy's e-commerce unit could be worth as much as $40 per share. Macy's stock will open Thursday at $26.35. "We believe a spinoff could be possible, and management and the board have and are analyzing this possibility along with other value generating initiatives," said Cowen analysts. "However, we acknowledge that there have not been many successful long-term proof points, and there are significant risks to destabilizing the business and slowing momentum." Cowen rates Macy's stock outperform with a $32 price target, up from $27. Macy's shares have rallied 134.2% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.8% for the period.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Stock Market Live: Dow Edges Lower Amid October Earnings Pause; Tesla Boosts Nasdaq

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday, threatening a six-day winning streak for the S&P 500, as investors paused from an earnings-driven rally that lifted the Dow to a fresh intra-day higher during yesterday's session. A series of stronger-than-expected September quarter earnings reports, including record profits from Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Surprising Reason Chart Industries Stock Crashed Today

Chart Industries downgraded its 2021 outlook, but not for the reason the market thinks. Shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) crashed today, having tumbled 10.7% as of 11:35 a.m. EDT after releasing third-quarter numbers that fell short of analysts' estimates. But should you really be worried, given Chart Industries' record backlog and an encouraging outlook for 2022?
STOCKS
Street.Com

Ford Stock Could Make an Electrifying Move Higher

Back on Oct. 1 "...traders should look to buy F on available short-term weakness around $14 and then risk a close below $12. On the upside we become very bullish when we make a weekly close above the highs of 2014 in the $17 area." In the daily bar chart...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Intuitive Surgical Is Rallying Ahead of Earnings

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) was about about 3% this afternoon ahead of the release of their earnings after today's market close. Let's check out the charts to see if this strength can continue. In this daily bar chart of ISRG, below, we can see that prices have gapped to the upside...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy