‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

The first thing to note is that Kevin McAllister won’t apparently be showing up in this movie, according to the trailer at least. If he does then it would likely be a surprise that’s not being widely covered at the moment, but it would appear that Buzz McAllister will be showing up as a cop of all things. Doesn’t that just figure that a troublemaker would become a law enforcement officer? In any case, the young kid in the story, Max Mercer, is yet another kid that’s been left home and as the trailer shows is apparently fully ready to have a good time and defend his home in the only way that a kid might fully understand, by using everything at his disposal to dish out a maximum amount of pain. Right off the bat, let’s go ahead and say that it’s ironic how so many people have likened Kevin McAllister from the first two Home Alone movies to Jigsaw thanks to his traps and other methods of home defense, only to see Max employ other methods that are either similar or just as devastating.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO