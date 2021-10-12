CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Home Sweet Home Alone': Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Kentucky New Era
 8 days ago

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie's baddies.

piratesandprincesses.net

Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Released and Fans Aren't All Happy

Disney has released the trailer for their "reimagined" 'Home Alone' movie on Disney+ and the reception hasn't been as positive as Disney hoped. Currently it's sitting at 10K downvotes to 6.2K upvotes on YouTube. Here's the trailer:. It's seems like it was meant to be a sequel with what looks...
MOVIES
CNET

Home Sweet Home Alone trailer reboots the mayhem for Disney Plus

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals -- here's the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone. Rebooting the much-loved 1990s kids comedy, Home Sweet Home Alone premieres Nov. 12, 2021, exclusively on the Disney streaming service. The new version stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Ally Maki and Chris Parnell. It's written by Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, based on the 1990 film written by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus (which already had a bunch of sequels, but you've probably only seen the first two).
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer Features a New Kid and Idiotic Burglars

Parents just never learn, do they? The Home Alone franchise is returning with a new entry titled Home Sweet Home Alone. The first trailer debuted on the internet and features burglars getting injured amongst holiday joy. For those who are unaware, the original Home Alone (1990) is about a kid...
MOVIES
themainstreetmouse.com

DISNEY+ RELEASES FIRST TRAILER FOR ALL-NEW ADVENTURE COMEDY "HOME SWEET HOME ALONE" PREMIERING ON DISNEY+ DAY

Hilarious Reimagining of the Beloved Holiday Film Franchise to Stream in One Month on November 12, 2021. The trailer for Disney+'s all-new adventure comedy "Home Sweet Home Alone" is here! The reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise will unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season, so be sure to check out the trailer and these new images from the film today. A Disney+ Day premiere, "Home Sweet Home Alone" will debut November 12, 2021 exclusively on the streaming service. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12 with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.
MOVIES
Vulture

Home Sweet Home Alone Won't Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes's original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.
MOVIES
959theriver.com

The First "Home Alone" Reboot Trailer Is Out.

Well…it's one of my all time favorite movies. An easy #1 on my holiday movies list. While I don't hate reboots as much as most people (no…it doesn't RUIN the original. The original is still perfectly fine), I have to say, I'm a bit apprehensive. The first trailer for "Home...
MOVIES
Empire

Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Pitches Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates Against Bumbling Burglars

It's been 19 years since we last got a good Home Alone movie – the still-pretty-fun Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (preferred to the original by Empire's John Nugent, and probably nobody else in the world), which was eventually followed by a bunch of diminishing straight-to-DVD duds. Now, the franchise is under Disney's control after the Fox takeover – and the latest attempt to revive the festive kid-versus-burglars adventure tale comes to Disney+ this November under the title Home Sweet Home Alone. This time, the kid is Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates, the burglars are Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, and the harried parents are Aisling Bea and Pete Holmes. Check out the trailer.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Disney+'s Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Features Ellie Kemper And An A+ Reference To Macaulay Culkin

Somewhere in moviegoers' memories, Christmas always involves just a little bit of pain. That's because thanks to the Macaulay Culkin originated franchise Home Alone, there are some of us who see that time of year as a moment where we defend what has to be defended. Now a new generation is going to be acquainted with such a notion, as Home Sweet Home Alone is going to debut soon on Disney+. And this next round sees Ellie Kemper embracing her villainous side, while still involving some A+ references to the McCallister family from the originals.
MOVIES
Tyla

Home Sweet Home Alone: New Reboot Brings Back Buzz McCallister

Everyone's talking about the Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, after the release of the trailer on Tuesday. The Disney+ revival has changed quite a bit since we last saw the shenanigans of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) on our screens. For one, there's a whole new cast, and the...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What We Learned from the 'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer

The first thing to note is that Kevin McAllister won't apparently be showing up in this movie, according to the trailer at least. If he does then it would likely be a surprise that's not being widely covered at the moment, but it would appear that Buzz McAllister will be showing up as a cop of all things. Doesn't that just figure that a troublemaker would become a law enforcement officer? In any case, the young kid in the story, Max Mercer, is yet another kid that's been left home and as the trailer shows is apparently fully ready to have a good time and defend his home in the only way that a kid might fully understand, by using everything at his disposal to dish out a maximum amount of pain. Right off the bat, let's go ahead and say that it's ironic how so many people have likened Kevin McAllister from the first two Home Alone movies to Jigsaw thanks to his traps and other methods of home defense, only to see Max employ other methods that are either similar or just as devastating.
MOVIES
Popculture

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Archie Yates Talk 'Heart" and 'Message' of New Apple TV+ Series 'Wolfboy and the Everything Factory' (Exclusive)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Archie Yates both lend their voices to the new Apple TV+ series Wolfboy and the Everything Factory, a wonderful animated series that both actors feel has a lot of "heart" and an important "message." Yates, who will next star in the Disney+ reboot of Home Alone, voices Sprout, a young spryte from a magical land known as the Everything Factory. Gordon-Levitt gives life to Luxcraft, a bearded wizard who gives guidance to the sprytes and their new friend Wolfboy.
TV & VIDEOS

