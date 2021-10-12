CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Toyota Motor Corp.

By Authors
Street.Com
 8 days ago

Here's what investors want to hear about from the firm. Maybe I'm old fashioned, too old fashioned. But I think I would rather tackle the debt than add to it in order to reduce the float. These best-of-class stocks represent powerful investment trends that will be difficult to disrupt. Two...

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Has Great News For America

Toyota has taken its time regarding electrification. CEO Akio Toyoda has made his opinion about the technology loud and clear. Hint: he's not a fan of EVs. This doesn't mean the Japanese automaker is completely ignoring battery-electric vehicles. The upcoming Toyota bZ4X is proof. It's also investing heavily in plug-in hybrids, believing it's best in the long-term not to put all of its eggs in one technological basket.
CARS
AFP

Tesla profits surge on higher auto sales despite chip crunch

Tesla's third-quarter profits more than quadrupled on sharply higher sales despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, according to results released Wednesday. Elon Musk's electric car company posted a record profit of $1.6 billion for the three-month period, as revenues surged 57 percent to $13.8 billion compared to the year-ago period. Tesla also delivered a record 241,391 vehicles during the period, with sales significantly ramping up in North America and China. The results suggest Tesla's output has been less affected by the global shortage of semiconductors than some rival carmakers that have shuttered factories or cut production.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
104.1 WIKY

Toyota to Build Battery Plant In The U.S.

Toyota plans to build a $1.29 billion dollar factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric cars. While the company did not say where the plant will be located, they did say it will employ more than 1,700 people. Production would start in 2025, gradually...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors(NYSE:LAD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Lithia Motors will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $9.24. Lithia Motors bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Crown Castle International Corp

With the recent new strength traders should get back on the long side. In times like these, risk-averse investors can take some comfort in these names. Here's the kind I like to buy -- and the vetted stocks that you can play on 'good' risk. Wednesday afternoon the Fed's Federal...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Toyota Motor Corp#Bloomberg#Foxconn Technology Group#S P#The Lead Lag Report
The Motley Fool

3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Nio is an established and fast-growing name that could be a winning part of the mix. Arrival is taking manufacturing to its customers. Massive growth is expected for EV-charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint is leading the way. The electric vehicle (EV) sector has been popular with investors since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) paved...
ECONOMY
bostonnews.net

Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Toyota Motor, Evatran, HEVO, Continental Automotive

Latest research study titled Global Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market Growth 2021-2026 provides readers with details on strategic planning and tactical business decisions that influence and stabilize growth prognosis in Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles Market. A few disruptive trends, however, will have opposing and strong influences on the development of Wireless Charging Systems for Electric Vehicles market and the distribution across players. To provide further guidance on why specific trends will have a high impact and precisely how these trends can be factored into the market trajectory and the strategy planning of players such as Bosch, Witricity, Qualcomm, Energizer, Evatran, HEVO, Continental Automotive, Toyota Motor, Nissan, Conductix-Wampfler, Convenient Power & Leviton Manufacturing.
MARKETS
AFP

Apple supplier Foxconn unveils electric vehicles

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicles on Monday, boosting its bid to be a major player in the rapidly expanding EV market as it seeks companies to partner with. The world's largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn already plays a lynchpin role in assembling Apple's iPhones as well as gadgets for a myriad of top international brands. But it has been moving fast to diversify beyond electronics assembly and has ploughed money into electric vehicles, including a joint venture with local automaker Yulon Motor and purchasing a struggling auto plant in Ohio. The models unveiled on Monday -- a sedan, an SUV and a bus -- are concept vehicles that Foxconn hopes it could build with other manufacturers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Tesla
AFP

Toyota to invest $3.4 bn into US battery production

The world's biggest carmaker Toyota unveiled plans on Monday to invest $3.4 billion into automotive batteries in the United States and build a factory in the country for their production. The 10-year investment is part of a project announced last month by the Japanese firm to pour 1.5 trillion yen ($13.1 billion) into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles as it pushes to make its production carbon-neutral. "Toyota's commitment to electrification is about achieving long-term sustainability for the environment, American jobs and consumers," said Ted Ogawa, chief executive officer at Toyota Motor North America. The company did not specify further details such as a site and production capacity but said it would establish a new company for the US project.
BUSINESS
weku.org

Toyota announces battery investment strategy

Toyota is announcing plans to invest $3.4 billion in automotive batteries in the United States through 2030. That includes a hefty investment in a battery plant at a yet-to-be revealed site in America. The announcement from Toyota states the investment is for developing and localizing automotive battery production. In that...
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

It’s lonely at the top, but we have a feeling that’s just the way that Tesla likes it. The rest of the auto industry may have finally embraced electrification, but Tesla still reigns supreme over the EV market. Through the first eight months of 2021, the marque’s battery-powered cars and SUVs made up nearly two thirds of those registered in the US. According to new data from Experian (h/t Inside EVs), 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August. That number only accounts for 2.7 percent of total automobile sales, but represents a 114 percent increase compared to the same period...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Vietnamese automaker bringing electric SUVs to LA Auto Show debut

VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker, will unveil two electric SUVs at next month’s LA Auto Show as the company makes its initial push into North America’s fast-growing EV market. The VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with a variety of smart features, including lane assist, collision warning, driver monitoring, fully...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nippon Steel Alleges Toyota Motor Of Patent Infringement: WSJ

Nippon Steel Corp (OTC: NPSCY) alleged Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) and Baoshan Iron & Steel Co of infringing patents for a steel material in electric motors, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nippon Steel has long supplied the backbone material to Toyotas. Recently, Toyota also partnered with a rival supplier,...
BUSINESS
Vindy.com

Lordstown Motors names CFO

LORDSTOWN — Lordstown Motors Corp. has appointed the former chief administrative officer of Hyzon Motors, a New York-based maker of hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, as the electric-vehicle startup’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. Adam B. Kroll will replace Becky Roof, who was made interim CFO in June...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
The Rochester Beacon

A hazard in the road for Hyzon Motors

Less than three months after its shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select market, Hyzon Motors has been hit with a class action lawsuit claiming securities law violations. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, claims that Hyzon and current and former...
HONEOYE FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy